Zohran Mamdani Calls US Capture Of Maduro ‘An Act Of War’, Says Attacking A Country Violates International Law

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has strongly criticised the US operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it “an act of war” and a violation of both federal and international law.

In a post on X, Mamdani said he was briefed on the US military’s actions, including plans to hold Maduro and his wife in federal custody in New York City.

Warning against what he described as a unilateral attack on a sovereign nation, the mayor said the push for regime change would have direct consequences for New Yorkers- particularly the city’s large Venezuelan community- adding that his administration is closely monitoring the situation with public safety as its priority.

He further wrote, “This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.”

Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States will assume control of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, describing the military operation as “dark and deadly.”

Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, “ “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.”

He further added, “So we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years…We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela…”

‘Dark and Deadly’: Trump Hails US Military Operation

US President Donald Trump lauded the American military for what he called its “breathtaking speed, power, precision and competence,” describing US troops as “highly trained warriors” working closely with law enforcement agencies.

Trump also asserted that the United States has intercepted 97% of maritime drug trafficking, alleging that each narcotics vessel is responsible for an average of 25,000 deaths.

According to him, President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a nighttime operation, which he portrayed as “unmatched globally.” He said much of Caracas was plunged into darkness, calling the mission “dark and deadly.”