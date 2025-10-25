Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

One day before early voting begins in the New York City mayoral race, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani delivered an emotional speech condemning the “racist, baseless” attacks he has faced in recent days, highlighting the Islamophobia experienced by Muslim New Yorkers.

Speaking outside a Bronx mosque, Mamdani, who would become the city’s first Muslim mayor if elected, emphasized that his campaign has always sought to represent all New Yorkers, not just the Muslim community. “I have sought to be the candidate fighting for every single New Yorker, not simply the Muslim candidate,” he said, visibly emotional. “And I thought that if I behaved well enough or bit my tongue enough in the face of racist, baseless attacks, it would allow me to be more than just my faith. I was wrong.”

Mamdani recounted personal experiences, including his aunt avoiding the subway after the Sept. 11 attacks because of her religious head covering, and an uncle advising him to keep his faith private when he first entered politics. “These are lessons that so many Muslim New Yorkers have been taught,” he said, adding that recent attacks from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, and even Mayor Eric Adams have reinforced those messages.

Zohran Mamdani tears up while talking about Islamophobic attacks during his mayoral campaign. pic.twitter.com/a8Od2VXSEJ — Josie Stratman (@JosieStratman) October 24, 2025







The controversy intensified after Cuomo, who lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary and is now running as an independent, appeared on a conservative radio show suggesting Mamdani would cheer a terror attack while mayor comments his campaign later disavowed. Cuomo has also criticized Mamdani for allegedly offending communities, including sharing a photo in 2020 giving the middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus.

During the final mayoral debate, Mamdani defended himself against claims of antisemitism and support for “global jihad,” emphasizing that such accusations are rooted in his identity as the first Muslim candidate with a real chance to win the city’s top office.

Addressing Muslim New Yorkers directly, Mamdani concluded, “The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker. And yet for too long we have been told to ask for less than that, and to be satisfied with whatever little we receive.”

As the city heads into early voting, Mamdani’s speech underscores the role of faith, identity, and resilience in a campaign increasingly defined by both policy debates and personal attacks.

