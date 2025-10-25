LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

Zohran Mamdani, NYC mayoral nominee, delivered an emotional speech condemning “racist, baseless” attacks, defending his Muslim identity, and highlighting Islamophobia, as he pledges to represent all New Yorkers ahead of early voting.

Zohran Mamdani delivers an emotional speech outside a Bronx mosque. (Photo: X/Zohran Kwame Mamdani)
Zohran Mamdani delivers an emotional speech outside a Bronx mosque. (Photo: X/Zohran Kwame Mamdani)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 25, 2025 03:02:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

One day before early voting begins in the New York City mayoral race, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani delivered an emotional speech condemning the “racist, baseless” attacks he has faced in recent days, highlighting the Islamophobia experienced by Muslim New Yorkers.

Speaking outside a Bronx mosque, Mamdani, who would become the city’s first Muslim mayor if elected, emphasized that his campaign has always sought to represent all New Yorkers, not just the Muslim community. “I have sought to be the candidate fighting for every single New Yorker, not simply the Muslim candidate,” he said, visibly emotional. “And I thought that if I behaved well enough or bit my tongue enough in the face of racist, baseless attacks, it would allow me to be more than just my faith. I was wrong.”

Mamdani recounted personal experiences, including his aunt avoiding the subway after the Sept. 11 attacks because of her religious head covering, and an uncle advising him to keep his faith private when he first entered politics. “These are lessons that so many Muslim New Yorkers have been taught,” he said, adding that recent attacks from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, and even Mayor Eric Adams have reinforced those messages.

You Might Be Interested In



The controversy intensified after Cuomo, who lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary and is now running as an independent, appeared on a conservative radio show suggesting Mamdani would cheer a terror attack while mayor comments his campaign later disavowed. Cuomo has also criticized Mamdani for allegedly offending communities, including sharing a photo in 2020 giving the middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus.

During the final mayoral debate, Mamdani defended himself against claims of antisemitism and support for “global jihad,” emphasizing that such accusations are rooted in his identity as the first Muslim candidate with a real chance to win the city’s top office.

Addressing Muslim New Yorkers directly, Mamdani concluded, “The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker. And yet for too long we have been told to ask for less than that, and to be satisfied with whatever little we receive.”

As the city heads into early voting, Mamdani’s speech underscores the role of faith, identity, and resilience in a campaign increasingly defined by both policy debates and personal attacks.

ALSO READ: Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Islamophobia NYCNew York City mayoral racezohran mamdaniZohran Mamdani news

RELATED News

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

Ligue 1 Standings

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

BRIEF-Newmont Said To Eye Deal For Barrick’S Prized Nevada Assets- Bloomberg News

ONTARIO PREMIER FORD SAYS PROVINCE WILL PAUSE U.S. AD CAMPAIGN MONDAY SO TRADE TALKS CAN RESUME

LATEST NEWS

Musetti downs Moutet to reach semis in Vienna

Musetti downs Moutet to reach semis in Vienna

Rosario Central beats Sarmiento 1-0 in match suspended since September

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

US launches investigation into China's compliance with 2020 trade deal

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oil slips on skepticism about US commitment to Russian oil sanctions

Caught On CCTV: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant, Kannada Actor Divya Suresh’s Car Hits Bike In Bengaluru

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech
Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech
Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech
Zohran Mamdani Condemns Racist Attacks, Defends Muslim Identity In Emotional New York City Speech

QUICK LINKS