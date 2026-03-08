LIVE TV
Home > World > Zohran Mamdani’s New York Home Targeted With Smoking Projectiles During Protest; Police Arrest Six — What We Know So Far

Commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Jessica Tisch reported that the devices had nuts, bolts and screws as well as a fuse.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 8, 2026 11:24:54 IST

On Saturday, a man was arrested having thrown what the police termed as ignited devices towards a group of far right protesters assembled outside the official residence of the mayor of New York. This was happening outside Gracie Mansion where protesters had gathered to protest against the so called Islamification of the city. Commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Jessica Tisch reported that the devices had nuts, bolts and screws as well as a fuse. Yet, the military officials are still researching the possibility of the items being functional improvised explosive devices or just mere imitation devices meant to terrify. Authorities also explained that they had no idea that the incident was related to the current war against Iran.

Zohran Mamdani’s New York Home Targeted With Smoking Projectiles

The demonstration was also allegedly arranged by a far right influencer Jake Lang who had been protesting outside the house of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim Mayor. The group headed by Lang was protesting against Muslim prayers in the city and other related religious influences in the city. Police approximated about 20 individuals were at the protest and close to 125 counter protesters were present at the protest to protest against the protest. As the police say, an 18 year old suspect, whose name was Amir Balat, was spotted being handed a smoking device by another person and then he lit the device and threw it at a group of policemen. Witnesses said they noticed flames and smoke when the object shot through the air and hit a barrier which was a few feet away from the officers.

Zohran Mamdani’s New York Home Targeted 

Police who had already been deployed in large numbers at the scene soon arrested Balat and another man who had participated in the incident. The devices, which were said to be jars, taped in black and hobby fuses, were reportedly called in bomb squad units to investigate them. The investigators are still trying to locate information as to whether any explosive material was contained in the devices. The suspect is said to have shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the incident as witnessed by people present at the scene. Minor altercations between demonstrators and counter-protesters also occurred during the protest, and several more arrests were made by one of the protestors who allegedly used pepper spray. Later the officers established that Mayor Mamdani was not thought to be at home at the time of the incident.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 11:24 AM IST
