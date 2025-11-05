Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election: Here’s How Barack Obama, Elon Musk Reacted

Zohran Mamdani has made history, with his victory taking social media by storm as people share their reactions across platforms. The filmmaker Mira Nair’s son secured 50.4% of the votes from the 75% counted so far, while his opponent, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, received 41.3%. The win has been widely celebrated online as a landmark moment.

Leaders React To Mamdani’s Win

Former U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Mamdani, saying, “Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk expressed support for Cuomo on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!” Musk’s comments, seen as a direct jab at Mamdani’s anti-billionaire stance, sparked backlash online, with many calling him “racist” for mispronouncing Mamdani’s name.

The New York City ballot form is a scam! – No ID is required

– Other mayoral candidates appear twice

Mamdani’s campaign focused on higher taxes for the wealthy, corporate regulation, and stronger public services, a platform that has unsettled sections of New York’s tech and finance community wary of a leftward shift.

Furthermore, Musk alleged that the city’s ballot system was “flawed,” claiming Mamdani’s name appeared twice and criticizing the lack of voter ID requirements. He called the format a “scam,” asserting that “no voter ID is required, and some mayoral candidates appear twice on the ballot.”

