Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s 34-year-old mayor-elect, makes history as the youngest, first Muslim and South Asian mayor, embracing his roots with chai, momos, and a bold, unapologetic identity.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 6, 2025 12:57:53 IST

Zohran Mamdani Kicks Off First Day As Mayor-Elect With Indian Lunch

Imagine stepping into a new chapter of your life with the weight of history on your shoulders. That’s exactly how Zohran Kwame Mamdani, New York City’s 34-year-old mayor-elect, began his first day after clinching a historic victory. Instead of diving straight into city hall, he chose to celebrate with a lunch that reflected his roots, at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights, Queens, alongside fellow Democrat and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Picture the scene: steaming momos, aromatic aloo-dam, and paneer tikka served with bao, a colorful nod to his South Asian heritage.

You can almost taste it, can’t you? Sharing snapshots of this moment on X, Mamdani described it as a highlight amid a whirlwind of early interviews, transition announcements, and meetings. It’s a simple act, yet it’s symbolic, a reminder that even amid historic responsibility, celebrating your culture and sharing it with others can be both grounding and inspiring.

Zohran Mamdani Embraces His Identity Openly

Ever met someone who wears their identity like a badge of honor and isn’t afraid to show it?

That’s exactly Zohran Mamdani for you. His victory wasn’t just historic; it was a celebration of everything that makes him, well, him. In his victory speech, he didn’t shy away from his roots, quoting India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and even getting the crowd grooving to the Bollywood blockbuster hit “Dhoom Machale Dhoom.”

Imagine a New York mayor’s victory party with a Bollywood soundtrack, that’s Mamdani for you.

And then there’s this line: “I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older, I am Muslim, I am a democratic socialist and, most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this.”

Pause for a second, how often do you hear someone say all that and mean it? It’s bold, it’s unapologetic, and it’s exactly why New Yorkers are talking. Can you picture the energy in that room?

A Historic Victory For New York

Zohran Mamdani’s win isn’t just another election headline, it’s history in the making. At 34, he becomes New York City’s youngest mayor in a century, and the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office. His campaign championed a bold, left-leaning agenda, taking aim at wealth inequality and pledging to make the city a more affordable place for all. This isn’t just a political milestone; it’s a statement about the changing face of New York and the voices shaping its future.

(With Inouts)

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS