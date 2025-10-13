Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Bihar: When will tara and moonrise today in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga? Shubh Muhurat & More

What is Ahoi Ashtami?

Ahoi Ashtami is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated by mothers who fast and pray for the health, happiness, and long life of their children. Falling on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami of Kartik month, the fast begins at sunrise and is broken after sighting the stars (tara) or the moon in the evening. This vrat holds great significance in Bihar and other parts of India.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star (Tara) Rise Time in Bihar Cities

The tara (star) rise time is the key moment for breaking the fast. For Bihar’s main cities on October 13, 2025, tara rise times are approximately:

Patna: 5:47 PM

Gaya: Around 5:47 PM (approx.)

Bhagalpur: Around 5:47 PM (approx.)

Muzaffarpur: Around 5:47 PM (approx.)

Darbhanga: Around 5:47 PM (approx.)

Tara rise shows the first star in the evening sky and signals the time to offer water to the star and break the fast after puja rituals.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Moonrise Time in Bihar

The moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami is expected at about 11:20 PM IST. While some followers break their fast after moonrise, the traditional and primary moment for breaking the fast is after tara sighting in the evening.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Shubh Muhurat for Puja and Vrat

The auspicious time (shubh muhurat) to perform Ahoi Mata’s puja and evening worship is from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM IST. This period is ideal for performing rituals, listening to the vrat katha, and preparing for tara darshan before breaking the fast.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Ritual Significance

Mothers observe a strict nirjala fast (without water) throughout the day and decorate the puja place with the image of Ahoi Mata. Evening rituals include lighting diyas, offering sweets, fruits, and water. Once the tara appears, they offer water to the star and conclude their fast. The vrat symbolizes a mother’s love and prayers for her children’s protection and success.​

For residents of Bihar, the tara rise time around 5:47 PM on October 13 is the key moment to break the fast. Moonrise happens late at night, making star sighting the preferred tradition. Observing the shubh muhurat adds spiritual importance. It is advisable to consult local panchangs for exact timings.

The star rise, tara rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings mentioned may vary slightly based on geographic differences within Bihar. Devotees are encouraged to check their local panchang or consult astrologers for accurate timings. This information is provided for general reference and cultural awareness purposes only.