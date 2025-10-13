Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Haryana: When will tara and moonrise today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala? Shubh Muhurat & More

What is Ahoi Ashtami?

Ahoi Ashtami is a revered Hindu festival observed by mothers who fast and pray for the long life, health, and prosperity of their children. It falls on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the Kartik month. Devotees fast from sunrise and break it only after spotting the evening stars (tara) or moon, followed by prayers to Ahoi Mata. In Haryana, the festival is celebrated with deep devotion and traditional rituals.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Haryana Cities

The tara or star rise time is crucial for breaking the fast. On October 13, 2025, the tara rise time for Haryana’s major cities is approximately:

Gurugram: 6:22 PM IST

Faridabad: 6:22 PM IST

Panipat: 6:22 PM IST

Karnal: 6:21 PM IST

Ambala: 6:22 PM IST

This is the time across Haryana when the first stars appear in the evening sky, signaling the right moment for devotees to perform the star arghya and break the fast.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Moonrise Time in Haryana

The moonrise occurs late at night, around 11:19 PM IST on Ahoi Ashtami 2025. While the moonrise is another auspicious time to break the fast, the traditional and preferred practice is to break the fast after the tara (star) is sighted in the evening.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Shubh Muhurat for Puja and Vrat

The auspicious window for performing Ahoi Mata’s puja and related rituals is between 5:53 PM and 7:08 PM IST. During this shubh muhurat, devotees light diyas, chant prayers, and prepare for tara darshan, the star’s sighting that signifies the end of the fast. Listening to the vrat katha during this time enhances the spiritual experience.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Rituals and Importance

Mothers observe a nirjala fast (without water) and perform puja by drawing Ahoi Mata’s image, lighting lamps, and offering sweets and grains. Upon seeing the tara, they offer water to the star and conclude their fast. The vrat is a symbol of maternal love, devotion, and prayers for the children’s well-being.​

For residents of Haryana, the tara rise time around 6:22 PM is the key moment to break the fast on Ahoi Ashtami 2025. Moonrise, occurring late at night, serves as a secondary time. Observing the puja during the shubh muhurat maximizes the spiritual benefits of the festival. It is recommended to confirm timings through local panchangs or temples.

The star (tara) rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings mentioned may differ slightly across cities in Haryana. Devotees are encouraged to consult their local panchang or astrologer for exact timings applicable to their region. The information provided is for general devotional reference only and may vary based on local observances.