Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

Hindus can perform Pooja to Lord Khandoba on an auspicious occasion called Champa Shashti (Wednesday, November 26, 2025), based on the Hindu lunar calendar. Champa Shashti takes place between Friday, November 25, 2025, 10:56 PM, and Saturday, November 27, 2025, 12:01 AM (IST).

Timing To Do Puja (Muhurat)

4:18 AM – 5:11 AM – Brahma Muhurat

4:44 AM – 6:03 AM – Pratah Sandhya

2:27 PM – 4:10 PM – Amrut Kaal

The puja periods are considered auspicious.

The festival has huge importance because it celebrates the triumph of Lord Khandoba over evil. Thus, by overcoming evil and giving mankind peace, strength, and security to them and their descendants, he serves as a shield.

Champa Shashti Festival (Champa Shashti Vidhi)

Take bath and wear clean clothes.

Prepare an altar with a statue or image of Lord Khandoba.

Offer champa flowers, turmeric, coconut and prasad.

Optional: Pour milk, water or honey for Abhishek ceremony.

Chant mantras (usually “Om Martanda Malla Hari Nama”).

Light lamps and incense.

Typically observe a full/partial fast based on tradition.

Why do people observe Champa Shashti?

People observe Champa Shashti to overcome obstacles, obtain blessings and provide well-being for family members. People who pray on this day believe that prayer brings harmony, prosperity and divine protection in life.

This article is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available sources. Readers are advised to follow local customs, consult religious authorities for accurate timings, and perform rituals as per their family traditions.