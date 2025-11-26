LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

Champa Shashti 2025 falls on November 26. Check auspicious Muhurat, puja rituals, significance, and how to observe the festival for blessings.

Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 11:46:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

Hindus can perform Pooja to Lord Khandoba on an auspicious occasion called Champa Shashti (Wednesday, November 26, 2025), based on the Hindu lunar calendar. Champa Shashti takes place between Friday, November 25, 2025, 10:56 PM, and Saturday, November 27, 2025, 12:01 AM (IST).

Timing To Do Puja (Muhurat)

  • 4:18 AM – 5:11 AM – Brahma Muhurat
  • 4:44 AM – 6:03 AM – Pratah Sandhya
  • 2:27 PM – 4:10 PM – Amrut Kaal

The puja periods are considered auspicious.

The festival has huge importance because it celebrates the triumph of Lord Khandoba over evil. Thus, by overcoming evil and giving mankind peace, strength, and security to them and their descendants, he serves as a shield.

Champa Shashti Festival (Champa Shashti Vidhi)

Take bath and wear clean clothes.

Prepare an altar with a statue or image of Lord Khandoba.

Offer champa flowers, turmeric, coconut and prasad.

Optional: Pour milk, water or honey for Abhishek ceremony.

Chant mantras (usually “Om Martanda Malla Hari Nama”).

Light lamps and incense.

Typically observe a full/partial fast based on tradition.

Why do people observe Champa Shashti?

People observe Champa Shashti to overcome obstacles, obtain blessings and provide well-being for family members. People who pray on this day believe that prayer brings harmony, prosperity and divine protection in life.

This article is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available sources. Readers are advised to follow local customs, consult religious authorities for accurate timings, and perform rituals as per their family traditions.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 11:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: auspicious puja timingsChampa Shashti 2025Champa Shashti dateChampa Shashti MuhuratChampa Shashti puja vidhiChampa Shashti ritualsChampa Shashti significanceHindu festivals November 2025Lord Khandoba festivalspiritual importance Champa Shashti

RELATED News

Numerology Horoscope Today, (18 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Pay Attention To Your Financial Matters

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow (14 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Those In The Education Sector May Face Increased Workload

Numerology Horoscope Today (13 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Financial Conditions Are Likely To Improve

Numerology Horoscope Today, (12 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious About Official Work

Numerology Horoscope Today, (11 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Active And Try To Complete Tasks Quickly

LATEST NEWS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: When It Happened, Names Of Terrorists, How Many Were Killed, Targeted Locations — All You Need To Know

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance
Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance
Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance
Champa Shashti 2025: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Spiritual Importance

QUICK LINKS