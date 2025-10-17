Dhanteras 2025: Can You Move Into a New House on This Day?

The Festival of Prosperity and Good Fortune

Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) heralds the beginning of Diwali. In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. This day is sacred to three auspicious deities: Lord Dhanvantari (health), Goddess Lakshmi (wealth), Lord Kuber (prosperity). People will clean and beautify their homes, buy gold/silver/utensils, and puja during the Pradosh Kaal for good luck and fortune​!

Buying a New Home on Dhanteras

Purchasing or paying a booking amount for a new property or re-financing is highly auspicious and believed to attract good energy and good forturne as an investment. Many developers/banks provide festive discounts, gifts, and often incentives (e.g. off-limited offers) on this day to home buyers (as recommended) to enjoy ayour own property​ while relying on sizeably gifted cash flow through property purchasing on Dhanteras. Real estate agents (not to mention astrology) will agree that Dhanteras provides a strong money aura. What can be better to participate in a new house purchase? The best housewarming gift is to build equity over time.

Griha Pravesh and Dhanteras: Important Information

Buying a house is a positive thing but Griha Pravesh is not. The planets are positive for investments on Dhanteras, which can be a good time, for the purchase of a house or a piece of property, but Griha Pravesh is not a good time as experts say Vastu is inactive at that time and entering a house on Dhanteras is inauspicious and may cause financial and other discomforts later on.

Things You Can Do on Dhanteras

You may reserve the property, you may even sign the papers, and you can perform puja at the site to offer blessings, but it is best to avoid moving in or doing Griha Pravesh until an Om auspicious day, such as Diwali or days after Diwali when worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

In summary, Dhanteras 2025 may be a wonderful time to enter into an investment or a home-buying journey, it is NOT a good day to shift or move into a new property. Plan to do Griha Pravesh or housewarming that coincides with your moving plans for the days after the Diwali holiday, for maximum blessings, harmony, and prosperity.

This article is based on traditional beliefs and astrological opinions. Readers are advised to follow personal faith, expert consultation, or professional advice before making financial or religious decisions.