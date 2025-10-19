Diwali 2025 Date, Time & City-Wise Shubh Muhurat in Delhi NCR: New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad & More Details

Introduction
Diwali 2025 in Delhi NCR will be celebrated on October 20. The celebrations include traditional prayers, community gatherings, illuminated streets, and spectacular Deepotsav events. It promises to be a joyous evening filled with faith, family, and festivity.
Date and Time
Diwali / Laxmi Puja Date: Monday, 20 October 2025
Amavasya Tithi: Begins at 3:44 PM on 20 Oct and ends at 5:54 PM on 21 Oct
Laxmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM IST
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM IST
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM IST
City-wise Shubh Muhurat for Laxmi Puja (Approximate)
|City
|Laxmi Puja Muhurat
|Ganesh Puja (Before Laxmi Puja)
|Arati (After Laxmi Puja)
|New Delhi
|7:08 PM – 8:18 PM
|6:45 PM – 7:05 PM
|8:20 PM – 8:35 PM
|Noida
|7:07 PM – 8:17 PM
|6:42 PM – 7:02 PM
|8:18 PM – 8:33 PM
|Gurgaon
|7:09 PM – 8:19 PM
|6:45 PM – 7:05 PM
|8:20 PM – 8:35 PM
|Faridabad
|7:08 PM – 8:18 PM
|6:44 PM – 7:04 PM
|8:20 PM – 8:35 PM
|Ghaziabad
|7:08 PM – 8:18 PM
|6:45 PM – 7:05 PM
|8:20 PM – 8:35 PM
Note: Timings are approximate and based on general Panchang data. Exact timings may vary slightly per locality.
How to Perform the Puja
Ganesh Puja
Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a clean altar. Offer modaks, flowers and laddoos. Light a diya and incense sticks. Recite Ganesh mantras. Conclude with an aarti.
Laxmi Puja
Clean and decorate the puja area with diyas and flowers. Place idols or pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi together. Offer fruits, sweets and coins. Light diyas and incense sticks. Chant Laxmi mantras. Conclude with aarti.
Aarti
Perform at the end of the pooja, singing devotional songs in front of the deities.
Disclaimer
The timings mentioned above are based on general Panchang data and may vary slightly depending on local sunset time and priestly traditions. Devotees are advised to confirm the exact muhurat with their local temple or pandit before performing rituals.