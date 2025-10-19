Diwali 2025 Date, Time & City-Wise Shubh Muhurat in Delhi NCR: New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad & More Details

Introduction

Diwali 2025 in Delhi NCR will be celebrated on October 20. The celebrations include traditional prayers, community gatherings, illuminated streets, and spectacular Deepotsav events. It promises to be a joyous evening filled with faith, family, and festivity.

Date and Time

Diwali / Laxmi Puja Date: Monday, 20 October 2025

Amavasya Tithi: Begins at 3:44 PM on 20 Oct and ends at 5:54 PM on 21 Oct

Laxmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM IST

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM IST

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM IST

City-wise Shubh Muhurat for Laxmi Puja (Approximate)

City Laxmi Puja Muhurat Ganesh Puja (Before Laxmi Puja) Arati (After Laxmi Puja) New Delhi 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM 6:45 PM – 7:05 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM Noida 7:07 PM – 8:17 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:18 PM – 8:33 PM Gurgaon 7:09 PM – 8:19 PM 6:45 PM – 7:05 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM Faridabad 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM 6:44 PM – 7:04 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM Ghaziabad 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM 6:45 PM – 7:05 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM

Note: Timings are approximate and based on general Panchang data. Exact timings may vary slightly per locality.

How to Perform the Puja

Ganesh Puja

Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a clean altar. Offer modaks, flowers and laddoos. Light a diya and incense sticks. Recite Ganesh mantras. Conclude with an aarti.

Laxmi Puja

Clean and decorate the puja area with diyas and flowers. Place idols or pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi together. Offer fruits, sweets and coins. Light diyas and incense sticks. Chant Laxmi mantras. Conclude with aarti.

Aarti

Perform at the end of the pooja, singing devotional songs in front of the deities.

Disclaimer

The timings mentioned above are based on general Panchang data and may vary slightly depending on local sunset time and priestly traditions. Devotees are advised to confirm the exact muhurat with their local temple or pandit before performing rituals.