Diwali 2025 Date, Time & City-wise Shubh Muhurat in Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur & More Details

From Pune's traditional celebrations to Mumbai's sparkling skyline, families across Maharashtra are preparing for Lakshmi Puja, Ganesh Puja and Aarti with devotion and joy. Here are the date and timings of Diwali Puja mentioned below.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: October 19, 2025 21:26:18 IST

Diwali 2025 celebrations in Maharashtra 

Diwali is the festival of lights and prosperity. In Maharashtra, Diwali celebrations hold a unique touch with traditions like Ganesh Puja, Laxmi Puja and Aarti. This article covers city-wise Shubh Muhurat timings for Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja and Aarti for major cities in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, etc.

Time of Laxmi Puja Muhurat 2025 in Maharashtra 

  1. Mumbai- 07:41 PM – 08:41 PM IST.
  2. Pune- 07:38 PM – 08:37 PM IST. 
  3. Nashik- 07:36 PM – 08:36 PM IST.
  4. Thane- 07:35 PM – 08:35 PM IST.
  5. Aurangabad- 07:25 PM – 08:25 PM IST.
  6. Kolhapur- 07:45 PM – 08:45 PM IST.
  7. Solapur- 07:40 PM – 08:40 PM IST.
  8. Amravati- 07:18 PM – 08:20 PM IST.
  9. Jalgaon- 07:30 PM – 08:30 PM IST.
  10. Latur- 07:38 PM – 08:38 PM IST.

Time of Ganesh Puja Muhurat 2025 in Maharashtra 

  1. Mumbai- 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM IST.
  2. Pune- 6:10 PM – 7:10 PM IST. 
  3. Nashik- 6:12 PM – 7:12 PM IST.
  4. Thane- 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM IST.
  5. Aurangabad- 6:08 PM – 7:08 PM IST.
  6. Kolhapur- 6:12 PM – 7:12 PMM IST.
  7. Solapur- 6:09 PM – 7:09 PM IST.
  8. Amravati- 6:06 PM – 7:06 PM IST.
  9. Jalgaon- 6:08 PM – 7:08 PM IST.
  10. Latur- 6:09 PM – 7:09 PM IST.

Time of Diwali Aarti 2025 in Maharashtra 

  1. Mumbai- 08:45 pm
  2. Pune- 08:40 pm
  3. Nashik- 08:40 PM
  4. Thane- 08:45 PM
  5. Aurangabad- 08:35 PM
  6. Kolhapur- 08:40 PM
  7. Solapur- 08:38 PM
  8. Amravati- 08:35 PM
  9. Jalgaon- 08:35 PM
  10. Latur- 08:37 PM

How To Perform The Puja (Short Steps)

Ganesh Puja 

Begin by lighting a diya and offer modaks, laddus and flowers to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles in life. 

Laxmi Puja

Clean the altar and decorate it with diyas and marigolds. Offer coins, sweets and new notes. 

Aarti

Perform the final aarti with diya and bell ringing, symbolizing the light of knowledge driving away darkness. 

Maharashtra glows with joy and devotion this Diwa;li. May Goddess Lakshmi bring wealth, happiness and peace to every home!

Disclaimer- 

The Puja Muhurat timings mentioned above are based on general Panchang data and may vary slightly depending on each city’s local sunset time and priestly traditions. Devotees are advised to confirm the exact muhurat with their local temple or pandit before performing the rituals.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 9:26 PM IST
