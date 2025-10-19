Diwali 2025 Date, Time & City-wise Shubh Muhurat in Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur & More Details

Diwali 2025 celebrations in Maharashtra
Diwali is the festival of lights and prosperity. In Maharashtra, Diwali celebrations hold a unique touch with traditions like Ganesh Puja, Laxmi Puja and Aarti. This article covers city-wise Shubh Muhurat timings for Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja and Aarti for major cities in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, etc.
Time of Laxmi Puja Muhurat 2025 in Maharashtra
- Mumbai- 07:41 PM – 08:41 PM IST.
- Pune- 07:38 PM – 08:37 PM IST.
- Nashik- 07:36 PM – 08:36 PM IST.
- Thane- 07:35 PM – 08:35 PM IST.
- Aurangabad- 07:25 PM – 08:25 PM IST.
- Kolhapur- 07:45 PM – 08:45 PM IST.
- Solapur- 07:40 PM – 08:40 PM IST.
- Amravati- 07:18 PM – 08:20 PM IST.
- Jalgaon- 07:30 PM – 08:30 PM IST.
- Latur- 07:38 PM – 08:38 PM IST.
Time of Ganesh Puja Muhurat 2025 in Maharashtra
- Mumbai- 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM IST.
- Pune- 6:10 PM – 7:10 PM IST.
- Nashik- 6:12 PM – 7:12 PM IST.
- Thane- 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM IST.
- Aurangabad- 6:08 PM – 7:08 PM IST.
- Kolhapur- 6:12 PM – 7:12 PMM IST.
- Solapur- 6:09 PM – 7:09 PM IST.
- Amravati- 6:06 PM – 7:06 PM IST.
- Jalgaon- 6:08 PM – 7:08 PM IST.
- Latur- 6:09 PM – 7:09 PM IST.
Time of Diwali Aarti 2025 in Maharashtra
- Mumbai- 08:45 pm
- Pune- 08:40 pm
- Nashik- 08:40 PM
- Thane- 08:45 PM
- Aurangabad- 08:35 PM
- Kolhapur- 08:40 PM
- Solapur- 08:38 PM
- Amravati- 08:35 PM
- Jalgaon- 08:35 PM
- Latur- 08:37 PM
How To Perform The Puja (Short Steps)
Ganesh Puja
Begin by lighting a diya and offer modaks, laddus and flowers to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles in life.
Laxmi Puja
Clean the altar and decorate it with diyas and marigolds. Offer coins, sweets and new notes.
Aarti
Perform the final aarti with diya and bell ringing, symbolizing the light of knowledge driving away darkness.
Maharashtra glows with joy and devotion this Diwa;li. May Goddess Lakshmi bring wealth, happiness and peace to every home!