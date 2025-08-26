LIVE TV
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Quiz: 10+ Questions to Check How Strong Is Your Knowledge About Lord Ganesha?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Quiz: 10+ Questions to Check How Strong Is Your Knowledge About Lord Ganesha?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a festival celebrated by all in India with devotion, rituals, and cultural traditions. Take this general knowledge quiz and find out how well you know Lord Ganesha's stories, history, significance, and the customs of the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Quiz: 10+ Questions to Check How Strong Is Your Knowledge About Lord Ganesha?

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: August 26, 2025 12:19:27 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Quiz: Ganesh Chaturthi is a colorful festival celebrated in India to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the remover of obstacles and a god of wisdom and prosperity. Every year, millions of devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha and pray for ten days with multiple rituals and cultural activities. His favorite sweet, modak, is prepared as an offering. 

However, how much do you really know about the life story of Lord Ganesha, his symbolism, and the traditional customs of Ganesh Chaturthi? This fun Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 General Knowledge Quiz will put your festive knowledge to the test and tell if you are a true devotee and festival scholar!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Quiz Question

  1. Who named lord ganesha?
  2. Where is lord ganesha’s cutted head?
  3. Why is one side of Ganesha’s teeth broken?
  4. How many siddhis does Lord Ganesha have
  5. Lord Ganesha’s name is Mushak
  6. Names of the wives of Lord Ganesha
  7. What is Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet?
  8. Which flower is most commonly offered to Lord Ganesha?
  9. What is another popular name of Ganesh Chaturthi?
  10. What does Lord Ganesha’s vehicle ‘Mushak’ symbolize?
  11. How many days is Ganesh Chaturthi usually celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Quiz Answer Bank 

  1. The goddess Parvati
  2. Cave at Patal Bhuvaneshwar in Uttarakhand, India
  3. One of Ganesha’s tusks broke while writing the Mahabharata, symbolizing sacrifice, wisdom, and resilience.
  4. 8
  5. No
  6. Riddhi and Siddhi
  7. Modak
  8. Hibiscus flower
  9. Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi
  10. Lord Ganesha’s vehicle ‘Mushak’ (mouse) symbolizes humility, wisdom, control over ego, and the ability to overcome obstacles.
  11. 10 days
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Quiz: 10+ Questions to Check How Strong Is Your Knowledge About Lord Ganesha?

