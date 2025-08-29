Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Don’t Miss These Powerful Day 3 Rituals to Bring Wealth and Prosperity

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of new beginnings. On this auspicious festival, with some powerful rituals, you can attract money, prosperity, and positive energy into your life. Each day of Ganesh Chaturthi holds a specific power, and you can lock the door to your dreams by doing small things. Day 3 of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 holds more power and significance, where you can create a strong link to Lord Ganesh. Here’s a guide to the powerful Day 3 rituals you shouldn’t miss:

Ganesh Puja with a Moonlight Offering

The night worship on Ganesh Chaturthi also has special significance to bring happiness, prosperity, and positive energy. On the night of Ganesh Chaturthi, first light a lamp in front of Lord Ganesha. After this, invoke Lord Ganesha and chant his auspicious mantra ‘Om Gam Ganpatye Namah.” The offer yellow flowers, and light diyas to strengthen your Venus (Shukar) and Jupiter Brhaspati.

Recite Ganesh Atharvashirsha

On Day 3 of Ganesh Chaturthi, recite or listen to the Ganesh Atharvashirsha, which can enhance spiritual energy and also open the doors for wealth and success. If you are looking for career growth opportunities or thinking of opening a new venture, then Ganesh Atharvashirsha might help you to fulfill the dream. Don’t hustle, just try to listen or read it for 15-20 minutes.

Ganesh Puja with Red Flowers

Offering red flowers to Lord Ganesha during your Ganpati puja can be highly auspicious. Lord Ganesha loves red colours, and it symbolizes power, wealth, and powerful energy. Chant the Ganesh mantra “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” to remove financial obstacles.

Decorate Your Home with Torans and Rangoli

Make torans with mango leaves and marigold flowers to remove evil energy from the home. Rangoli designs at the entrance welcome Griha Shanti and welcome good health in the house.