Numerology Horoscope Today, (29 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Stay Away From Any Office-Related Issues

Today’s Horoscope, October 29, 2025: Today is Kartik Shukla Ashtami Tithi, Uttarashadha Nakshatra, and Dhriti Yoga. The Moon will transit in Saturn’s sign, Capricorn. The combination of planets, constellations, and yogas is going to give your life a new turn. Negligence in relationships is not advisable, so try to spend time with loved ones. Find out through your horoscope whether today will be a normal day for you or whether you may face new challenges. Read the daily horoscope to find out.

Aries Horoscope

The habit of updating yourself from time to time will help you achieve success. You may face problems like deteriorating coordination in partnerships. Considering the current times, spend within your budget as unexpected and family expenses may increase your difficulties. Be prepared for these in advance. You will need to make some extra efforts to improve your married life. You may face health problems like anxiety today.

Taurus Horoscope

Don’t boast of your knowledge, as it could lead to defeat. Avoid carelessness in important projects. In business, those involved with hotels, restaurants, religious sites, and religious activities will see good growth. Family matters will be concerned about your children’s health, and there’s hope for benefits from ancestral wealth. Be cautious about vehicle accidents; consuming intoxicants could invite illness.

Gemini Horoscope

You’ll need to maintain coordination in your speech and alertness in your work. If you’re looking for some changes, consider holding off today. Avoid carelessness in legal documents. There’s a potential for significant profits early in the day. If you’re looking to make profits, consider promoting your business as well. There’s a possibility of increased employment through advertising. Young people should exercise patience and avoid relying solely on luck. Advancement is possible only through rigorous perseverance. Avoid heavy meals; heartburn and acidity may be a possibility.

Cancer Horoscope

Given the planetary positions, today is likely to involve more effort and less results. You’ll need to adjust your policies to generate profits, and these changes are likely to boost your financial fortunes. Relationships may be strained, and those who are yet to get married may face delays. Family circumstances will appear to be improving, and you should strive to maintain them. Avoid negligence regarding your health; asthma patients may experience increased problems.

Leo Horoscope

You should limit your interactions today, as unnecessary conversations with colleagues could lead to conspiracies. Businesspeople may face difficulties earning money, but they may be able to save. Young people will feel energetic, which will help complete many pending tasks. There’s a possibility of a decline in your spouse’s health, and a similar situation may arise with your children. Avoid worrying about health issues, as they could fall unnecessarily ill.

Virgo Horoscope

Work may be hectic. If you’re an officer, you should increase the salaries of your team members. Businesses will see profits, but you’ll need to plan ahead. You’ll also receive government benefits. Young people shouldn’t waste time; choose tasks that require planning and hard work and complete them. Marital satisfaction is possible. You may receive a surprise from your spouse, which will create a happy atmosphere. There’s a risk of a liver infection; be mindful of your eating habits.

Libra Horoscope

This is a time to increase your energy and work urgency, as you may have to juggle multiple tasks. Businessmen are receiving full support from luck, and your efforts will be fruitful with your luck. Young people should maintain a calm mental state; there’s a chance of getting angry over small things. You’ll be seen making every effort to ensure the happiness of your family, and you’ll enjoy spending time with your loved ones. Regarding health, you may be troubled by nerve strain and hand pain.

Scorpio Horoscope

Stay away from any office-related issues, avoid intrigue and conflict with colleagues. Businesspeople should keep their network clean and be vigilant in business matters, otherwise they may suffer losses. Young people should maintain good relations with their elders. If any problems arise, talk to them and seek advice. From a family perspective, there may be some tension from the maternal side; help them in case of a crisis. Those with heart problems should remain alert throughout the day and avoid worrying.

Sagittarius Horoscope

The beginning of the day will be normal, but you may have to work harder in the latter part of the day. It is advisable to make cautious decisions regarding investments, as unexpected expenses may increase your difficulties. Parents should start devoting some time to their children, and also pay attention to their studies and behavior. Planetary changes may create a situation like a vehicle accident; strictly follow traffic rules while driving.

Capricorn Horoscope

Career advancement is possible. If you continue to work hard, you’ll soon receive news of a promotion. You may have to face many challenges to achieve the desired profits. Young people’s understanding may be impaired, which is likely to impact their love relationships. Good coordination among family members will help resolve current domestic problems. If you exercise caution, your health will remain good and your physique will remain healthy.

Aquarius Horoscope

Avoid unnecessary arguments, as there’s a possibility of conflict or disagreement with superiors at work. Businesspeople should trust their hard work, which will surely yield results sooner or later. If the family atmosphere is tense, avoid unnecessary arguments and discussions, or you could incur the wrath of your elders. Dealing with problems requires wisdom, not force, so use discretion, not force. Obesity can cause problems, so you’re advised to be extra careful about your diet, exercise daily, and take care of yourself.

Pisces Horoscope

Due to difficulties, you’ll need to dedicate more time and work diligently to complete tasks on time. Growth in business is likely; try to save a portion of your earnings. Young people who want to do something different in their careers will be able to realize their plans. Given the planetary positions, ongoing family problems are likely to end. To maintain good health, you should start a diet; regular treatment and adherence to diet will provide relief. Feelings of insecurity about health, insomnia, leg pain, and digestive problems may persist.

