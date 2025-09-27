Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (28 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Spent Money On Charity

Today’s Horoscope, September 28, 2025: Talking about today’s planetary positions, the Moon will be in Scorpio, with Jyeshtha Nakshatra and Ayushmaan Yoga. Today is Ashwin Shukla Shashthi Tithi, the sixth day of Navratri dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. According to belief, devotees who worship the sixth form of Goddess Durga during Navratri are always blessed by the Goddess. What new planetary movements bring for you today? Will you face auspicious opportunities or new challenges? Read the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope

Those born under this sign may have to travel for work today. Exercise caution during your travels. Those involved in property-related work are likely to receive some good opportunities today. Try to live up to your partner’s expectations. Try to control your child’s stubborn nature; she may make some high demands due to her stubbornness. Uric acid problems may increase, so drink plenty of fluids.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus people will feel very happy today. Businesspeople can plan investments if they receive a good project. Students awaiting exam results will find this day bringing good news. Be mindful of your budget when shopping online, as there’s a chance of excessive spending. Couples will also have an auspicious day, as a meeting is likely. Regarding health, avoid spicy foods as there’s a risk of acidity.

Gemini Horoscope

This is an auspicious day for people of this zodiac sign; organizations will be successful in completing their work on time. Businesspeople should focus on maintaining product quality; try not to hear any complaints about the quality of their goods. It’s time to purchase new items, which may cost more than budgeted. Avoid postponing pending tasks, especially electrical work, as soon as possible. Lack of sleep can lead to headaches.

Cancer Horoscope

It’s time to speed up your work, so don’t let laziness overwhelm you. Businesspeople should try to complete their tasks from the workplace today. Students should keep their notes safe, as there’s a chance they might get lost. You may be a little stressed about your young children’s health. Avoid cold foods and drinks, as there’s a risk of chest congestion.

Leo Horoscope

Leos should avoid sharing official matters with outsiders. Businesspeople can start looking for a new location to expand their business. Students should practice memorizing work during Brahma Muhurta. You’ll get a chance to participate in important family discussions. Be cautious when talking to your elder brother. Avoid injuries, as carelessness can increase problems.

Virgo Horoscope

Those in legal fields or lawyers are likely to experience some relief today. Businesspeople should remain calm in controversial matters, as speaking out could escalate the situation. Young people who want to gain professional knowledge or pursue a course can begin today. Love for their siblings will increase, and plans to go on a trip with them may be made. Health needs to be taken care of; stomach and back pain and heaviness may occur.

Libra Horoscope

Librans should review their tasks and prioritize those that are time-consuming. Some money is likely to be spent on charity or social work. Young people may have to balance their career and love life like a scale. No matter how intense the conflict with your spouse becomes, you should not stop talking, as only by continuing to communicate can the differences gradually resolve. Exercise regularly to stay fit; lack of physical activity can lead to illness.

Scorpio Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign may put official tasks ahead of personal ones. Sometimes it’s necessary to be selfish, so business people should try to take advantage of opportunities. Confidence will increase. If you have an interview or exam today, you’ll succeed thanks to your confidence. Family pressure may arise, but you’ll have to comply, even if reluctantly. Pregnant women should take special care of themselves and pay equal attention to the baby’s movements.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius people should not overlook small matters out of self-respect. Business people should not let any charitable opportunity slip by. Students should not take their studies lightly, as education is the only means to fulfill their dreams. Go out of the house only after touching the feet of elders, as their blessings will act as a shield. Planetary movements can lead to problems like acidity.

Capricorn Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign may be subject to review, so exercise special caution. Perform any task assigned by your boss thoroughly. Security at the workplace needs to be increased, as there’s a risk of items going missing. You’ve likely heard the saying, “The moth is ground with the wheat,” and you too could face a similar situation. Therefore, young people should stay away from controversial matters between friends and acquaintances. Take care of the health of the elderly in the house, as your negligence could lead to their health problems. Regarding health, don’t ignore any illness, thinking it to be minor.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius people need to stay updated on their careers, and they should be eager to learn new things. Businesspeople should avoid engaging in illegal activities, such as violating government regulations. Young people should avoid making a big deal out of small things; this is common in everyday life. Be prepared to hear your shortcomings and strengths today, as something similar may happen to you from your family. You may experience pain in your lower abdomen; be sure to stick to your eating habits.

Pisces Horoscope

People born under this sign should exercise caution, as the changing behavior of colleagues and subordinates may cause irritation. If you are facing a legal case, your case appears to be strengthening in court. It’s time to practice. Practice whatever art you’re interested in. You may find a good platform to showcase your skills. The family atmosphere will be good. The weather is changing, so some changes will be necessary in your daily routine and diet to suit the weather, otherwise your health may deteriorate.

