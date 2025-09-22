Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, September 23, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Keeping Saving For Safety

Today’s Horoscope, September 23, 2025: Today, Tuesday, September 23, is Ashwin Shukla Dwitiya Tithi, Hasta Nakshatra, and Brahma Yoga. The Moon’s position will be in Virgo. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. Worshiping Goddess Brahmacharini gives devotees morale, patience, and self-control, along with the courage to overcome life’s difficulties. Her grace brings accomplishment to all tasks. How will today unfold under the blessings of Goddess Brahmacharini and the planetary movements? Read the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Horoscope Today for all the Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Aries Horoscope

Aries people who have a good relationship with their boss should try to maintain it, as planetary movements are likely to create some tension in your relationship. Expenditures should be made very carefully, whether for business or any other purchase. Young people should control their tongues, otherwise a happy atmosphere will soon be overshadowed. A relative or friend’s ill health may require a hospital visit. Those with a pre-existing thyroid problem should get their health checked again, as it is likely to worsen.

Taurus Horoscope

A return to an old workplace is likely; a former boss may offer to rejoin. Financially, the day is auspicious, with a strong possibility of career advancement. You will have the opportunity to spend quality time with your partner but be mindful of reaching home on time. There is a possibility of domestic conflict, so avoid discussing controversial issues at home today. Health needs attention, as the change in weather may cause some decline.

Gemini Horoscope

Geminis may find themselves resorting to shortcuts today to simplify tasks and complete them on time. If an opportunity arises to work with a foreign company, consider this offer. Young people will have the opportunity to unleash their hidden talents. Remembering a former partner may make them emotional. Your inner voice will guide you on the right path, so listen to your inner voice and act accordingly. You may be worried about hair loss, and you may consult a doctor about this.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancers may face a situation of limited time and increased workload today. Businesspeople should stock up on sufficient supplies, as customers may return empty-handed due to unavailability. The day is auspicious for couples. If possible, visit the Goddess together and offer her a red chunri. A plan may be in place for a puja or religious event at home. Regarding health, avoid eating too much sweet or spicy food; excessive consumption of both can be detrimental to health.

Leo Horoscope

Be prepared to help people of this zodiac sign, as many may approach you today hoping for assistance. Those involved in furniture or other manufacturing will have the opportunity to strike a good deal. You may get the chance to mediate, and efforts to bridge the growing distance between two people will bear fruit. Expenses are expected to rise; try to be cautious, or you may have to borrow money. A cold will make you feel unwell, and you won’t feel like doing anything.

Virgo Horoscope

You’re likely to receive good news regarding a salary increase or promotion. Those who deal in religious materials or flowers will see good growth in their business, while on the other hand, a major deal is likely to be struck through old contacts. Planetary support will be available, and you’ll be successful in completing all your previous tasks today. The atmosphere at home will be joyful, and some friends may visit. There’s a possibility of skin allergies on your hands, so be sure to check the expiration date of any beauty products you’re using.

Libra Horoscope

Those in this zodiac sign who are due for a promotion should maintain their proper functioning to avoid any obstacles. Businesspeople are likely to find relief in court cases. You may also receive a settlement offer from the opposing party, which you should definitely consider. Travel is possible, but you should avoid traveling alone. Couples should try to resolve any differences between them, otherwise they could become public knowledge. Eye-related issues may cause some concern today. Consult a good eye specialist without delay.

Scorpio Horoscope

With luck on your side, even a little hard work will help Scorpios achieve good results. You may face some difficult challenges in business, so be mentally prepared for them. There’s a possibility of arguments between couples due to someone else’s interference. You may consider keeping your savings and jewelry in the bank for safety. If your health isn’t good, the planetary positions will likely bring an expected improvement.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Stay in touch with everyone, as you may need support today. Meanwhile, your boss is keeping an eye on you, so focus on your work. It’s advisable to avoid investing in new projects, as planetary movements may cause you losses instead of profits. Students should wake up early and study. You need to be mindful of your father’s health. Instead of leaving this responsibility to others, take it upon yourself to take care of him. There’s a risk of injury, so drive with extreme caution. Work on elevated terrain with extreme caution.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorns may consider changing jobs but avoid making such decisions today. Business will be very busy today, but your hard work will yield positive results. Young people should focus on moving forward instead of looking back. Learn from past mistakes and avoid repeating them. Plan to visit a temple with your spouse to visit a deity or goddess. Regarding health, you should take your medications on time and avoid prolonged fasting, as there’s a risk of acidity.

Aquarius Horoscope

Avoid pressuring subordinates, as you’re likely to make such a mistake today. Those in real estate are likely to land a good deal. Those searching for a job should try online platforms. Be vigilant about both your children’s health and companionship, as there’s a risk of both deteriorating. There is a possibility of getting affected by a viral disease, as a precaution keep your immune system strong.

Pisces Horoscope

From the beginning of the day, you’ll be busy handling official tasks. However, things are likely to improve slightly after noon. All the hard work you’ve been putting into your business will pay off. A major deal is likely to be finalized today. Young people should try to follow the guidance of their mentor, prioritizing their advice. There’s a possibility of an argument with a sibling over something. There’s a possibility of stomach problems, including bile buildup and acidity.

