BB Cream or CC Cream? Know the Difference Before You Buy

Imagine yourself at the shop or scrolling endlessly online, and being confused about two products: BB creams and CC creams. They look similar. They sound similar. But everyone, I repeat, everyone says they are completely different, and you wonder, what’s so different about them? Am I sounding familiar? Well, that’s the bridge almost everyone had to cross. Let me put this to you in a simplified way, so that in this article, once and for all, you understand how these products are so different, yet feel similar. Plus, it will also help you choose what’s right for you without looking like a noob and wasting that hard-earned money of yours.

First things first: what do these creams even mean?

BB creams were formulated by German companies and primarily used as skin-healing products. But later, Koreans popularized it and started using it as a skincare product which had makeup, too. Later, CC creams were formulated to fix uneven skin tones and discolouration. In short, CC creams are BB creams: with skincare and makeup, plus a colour corrector. Now, let’s understand them just a little more so you can make a wise decision.

BB Cream: When You Want Your Skin, Just Better

From the headline itself, you must have understood that it enhances your skin and does not make it feel makeup-heavy. Especially these days, when the “no makeup” makeup look is high in demand. Everybody wants it. So, you choose BB creams in this case when you want your skin to look fresh, healthy, and effortlessly natural.

Ever wondered what “BB” in the name stands for? Let me quickly tell you, so that you can trivia your friends, who possibly may not know this. BB stands for beauty balm, meaning a balm that enhances your beauty over time while lightly perfecting it, too! But over the years, BB creams have evolved. Now, it has become more of a hybrid of creams that sit in between skincare and makeup, offering light coverage to conceal little imperfections and add on to the overall brightness.

When you apply BB creams, the first thing you’d notice is how lightweight they are. It melts into your skin and gives you a skin which is free from minor imperfections and adds a soft, natural finish. Like your skin, just better. But, it does not correct dark pigmentations or under eyes because that is not what it is made for. So the next time you have busy mornings or want something that looks more natural than a foundation, grab your BB cream, and you are sorted. It also helps uplift your face when it is looking tired and dull, and seamlessly fit into your skincare essentials.

CC Cream: When Your Skin Needs a Little Help

Now, let’s understand how CC creams save the day for you. You can take it as a problem solver. An abbreviation of Colour Corrector, CC creams are formulated to hide pigmentations and correct uneven skin tone, which often looks imperfect on special occasions.

Unlike BB creams, which offer a light glow and brightness, CC creams are more focused on targets that need correction. So if you have redness around your nose, uneven patches, mild pigmentation, CC creams even out the tone perfectly. It is not as thick as foundations and does not look heavy. They add just the right amount of coverage that one needs to hide the flaws, without the finish of a full-blown makeup. For those who need maximum coverage, you may still need foundation.

Many CC creams also include the benefits of skincare and have antioxidants that fix skin issues over time. Some also have anti-ageing ingredients, and are loved by beauty experts these days. Hence, it is ideal for functions, marriages, events, and occasions where you need flawless skin and a put-together look, but still want to keep it natural.

In short, if BB creams are about enhancement, CC creams are about refinement, if you know what I mean!

Difference Between BB Creams and CC Creams Isn’t Dramatic, But It Matters

By now, we all must have understood that BB creams promise light coverage, blur imperfections, and sit comfortably on the skin, while CC creams correct and even out imperfect skin. And I hope that now choosing the one that you need will be easy.

Let’s also talk a little about skin types and what these creams have to offer. So if you have dry skin, BB creams generally work better as it offers hydration. But still, if you plan on using CC creams, make sure you hydrate and prep the skin well. For oily and combination skin, CC creams work like magic! Go for a product that offers a semi-matte finish or comes with an oil-controlling formula.

They can even replace foundation on certain days, giving you a more natural, skin-like finish. So, when you are not in the mood for heavy makeup, simply choose a cream based on what your skin needs: extra hydration or targeted correction, and you are sorted.

