Home > Beauty and Personal Care > The Power of Dhurandhar’s Beard: Decoding Why It Works

Is Dhurandhar's beard just unkempt? We break down why this iconic beard style is a masterclass in intentional, bold grooming and sharp beard maintenance.

Credit: Instagram@officialjiostudios
Credit: Instagram@officialjiostudios

Published By: Editorial Webdesk
Edited By: Editorial Webdesk
Published: January 2, 2026 13:56:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Let’s talk about that beard. You’ve seen it, the full, robust, unmistakable facial hair of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, from Dhurandhar. Your first thought might have been, “Whoa, that’s a statement.” Your second, maybe, “But… is it just messy?”

Here’s the truth: Dhurandhar’s beard isn’t an accident. It’s a masterclass in bold beard style. It defies the perfectly edged, corporate-trim look not by being neglectful, but by being intentionally wild. It’s a powerful grooming choice that says “warrior” or “sovereign” far more than “just woke up.” Let’s break down why this iconic Indian beard works so well.

When Beards Become Part of the Story

What Dhurandhar makes especially clear is that these beards are never random. Across the film, facial hair is treated as part of the storytelling, not a fashion afterthought. Each character’s beard reflects power, restraint, aggression, or authority. 

Ranveer Singh’s tamed ruggedness is achieved through sharp cheekbones and volume-length. Sanjay Dutt’s beard gives substance with the strength of shape over softness, whereas Arjun Rampal’s strongly defined beard leverages definition with precision.

The common denominator is the deliberate type of grooming. Thick lines for gravity and weight are always tempered by clean lines and strategic volume. That is why not one beard in the work of Dhurandhar appears untidy or sloppy. They all appear planned.

It’s Not Messy. It’s “Calculated Liberation.”

The key difference between a messy beard and Dhurandhar’s beard is intention. A messy beard grows in all directions with faded, fuzzy lines. It looks unattended.

The movie’s beard style is architectural. Look closer:

  • The Lines Are Sharp: The cheek line is clearly defined. It doesn’t creep haphazardly up to the eyes; it’s a clean boundary that frames his face. The neckline, while full, has a shape; it’s not just neck hair bleeding into chest hair. This is precise beard grooming doing subtle work.

  • The Volume is Structured: The beard isn’t just long; it’s full and dense. It has a strong, triangular shape that widens from the chin, projecting power and stability. This isn’t wispy or patchy; it’s a testament to healthy beard growth and care.

  • It’s Paired with Precision: Notice the hair. It’s often tightly pulled back or neat, creating a stark, intentional contrast. The look says, “The wildness is here, on my face, by my choice.” This balanced grooming is what elevates it from feral to formidable.

The Statement It Makes: More Than Just Facial Hair

This isn’t just a beard style; it’s a character cue and a style lesson. In context, it visually screams:

  • Untamed Strength & Authenticity: This rejects overly polished, courtly aesthetics; it is the style of a man of the earth, a fighter, unconcerned with frivolous trends.

  • Confident Maturity: Not a teenage stubble experimentation, this is a beard that takes up space and demands confidence from its wearer. It’s a bold beard style for men who own their look.

  • A Modern Take on Heritage: The art of India reflects back to the historical and mythological representations of wise sages and strong warriors, but with a modern ruggedness. It’s an iconic Indian beard rebooted.

Could You Pull It Off? The Grooming Reality Check

Inspired? Before you throw away your trimmer, know this: achieving this “perfectly imperfect” look requires more maintenance, not less. A truly messy beard is easy. A styled wild beard is work.

The Dhurandhar Beard Maintenance Checklist:

  • Commit to the Growth: You need patience for the full beard stage. It requires getting through the itchy, awkward phases.

  • Health is Key: A beard this full needs healthy beard growth. That means a good diet, hydration, and likely a dedicated beard oil or balm to keep the hair soft, shiny, and tameable, not straw-like and frizzy.

  • Strategic Trimming is Mandatory: You don’t trim for shortness, you trim for shape. This means regularly snipping stray hairs that break the shape’s silhouette, maintaining that strong cheek and neck line, and ensuring the volume looks dense, not straggly. This is advanced beard styling.

  • Own It With Your Style: This beard is a centrepiece. Your overall style, clean, simple clothing, and neat hair, should complement it, not compete with it. It’s the art of balanced grooming.

The Final Verdict: Bold by Design

So, is Dhurandhar’s beard messy? No. It’s purposefully rugged. It challenges the sterile, hyper-groomed ideal and replaces it with a vision of masculine style that is powerful, authentic, and meticulously maintained in its own way.

It teaches us that in the world of men’s grooming, there’s a vast space between a clean shave and a corporate trim. There’s room for bold, expressive beard styles that are as much about attitude as they are about hair. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for the man who grows it with purpose, it’s the ultimate style signature.

Think of it less as “not cleaning up,” and more as “sculpting a different masterpiece.” And that’s a powerful statement to wear on your face.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 1:56 PM IST
Tags: beard stylesranveer singh

QUICK LINKS