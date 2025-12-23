LIVE TV
Home > Beauty and Personal Care > Manushi Chhillar’s Real Morning Routine: From Honey Masks to Gym Time

Manushi Chhillar's Real Morning Routine: From Honey Masks to Gym Time

Peek into Manushi Chhillar’s morning skincare routine and lifestyle: honey masks, ozonated glycerin hydration, simple pre-workout food and a quick 5-minute make-up. Practical, human and easy to copy.

Credit: Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Credit: Instagram@manushi_chhillar

Published By: Editorial Webdesk
Edited By: Editorial Webdesk
Last updated: December 23, 2025 15:01:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Manushi Chhillar’s Real Morning Routine: From Honey Masks to Gym Time

If you want a morning routine that actually feels doable, not performative, take a leaf out of Manushi Chhillar’s morning skincare routine. It is refreshingly simple, quietly disciplined and full of small rituals that add up. She does not chase trends. Instead, she picks a few reliable moves that keep her skin calm, her energy steady and her mornings unflustered. The result is fresh-faced, natural and very human. Let’s take a look at regime she follows.

Step 1: Wake, Rinse, and Don’t Over-Cleanse

Manushi starts the day the way many of us should: by drinking something intentional. Her staple is what she calls hydrogenated water, a light, antioxidant-rich drink her family introduced her to. She believes it quietens inflammation and gives a subtle energy lift. Important note: some of the things she mentions taking, like certain supplements, are doctor-prescribed. Check with your clinician before trying anything similar. If you do nothing else, drink a glass of water on waking. Your body will thank you.

A gentle face rinse, not a full cleanse

She prefers to rinse her face in the morning rather than use a harsh cleanser. The idea is simple. Overnight your skin makes natural oils that contribute to that subtle glow. A quick splash removes sweat and the night’s products without stripping the skin. Pat dry. Do not rub. Treat your face like fragile fabric and be kind.

Step 2: Honey Mask When You Have the Time

On days she has time, Manushi uses a honey mask. Sometimes she simply rubs honey on and washes it off, other times she leaves it on as a short mask. Honey is a natural humectant and gives an instant, clean glow. It is hydrating and gentle, which makes it perfect for morning use. Apply a thin layer, relax for five to ten minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. You will notice your skin feels softer and looks more awake.

Step 3: First Drink, Hydrogenated Water And A Short Planner Moment

Before a workout she keeps skincare minimal. Her go-to is ozonated glycerin, a lightweight hydrator she and her family favour. It gives just enough moisture without feeling heavy under sweat. It’s also reported to be soothing for acne-prone skin. If you want to copy that idea, look for a gentle hydrating serum or glycerin-based mist and use a small amount. The goal here is protection, not a full routine.

Step 5: Simple, Comforting Pre-Workout Fuel

Here comes her unique wellness hack. Her special morning energy drink contains ascorbic acid (real vitamin C), potassium chloride, iodine, and methylene blue—all doctor-prescribed. She’s noticed subtle improvements in energy and reduced inflammation since taking it. Her pre-workout meal is charmingly normal: dal, rice and a little ghee. It is comfortable, filling and gives slow-burning energy. Nothing fancy. This is a good reminder that performance does not require elaborate food. Think balance: a bit of carbs, a little fat and something familiar your body tolerates. Eat what keeps you steady.

Step 6: Move The Body, Clear The Head

Manushi’s schedule often includes a lower-body workout or gym session. She treats her morning exercise as non-negotiable fuel for the rest of the day. Whether you lift, run or flow through yoga, moving early helps focus the mind and makes the rest of your day feel smoother. Keep your session purposeful, not punishing.

Step 7: Post-Workout: Quick Rinse, Then Calm Skincare

After exercise she showers and moves into a short skincare sequence. Moisturiser first, then eye cream to soothe the delicate under-eye area, and finally sunscreen. Sunscreen gets a special mention. She became diligent about it in college and treats SPF as non-negotiable. If you want skin that stays even-toned and protected, make sunscreen your habit.

Step 8: Five-Minute, Fuss-Free Make-Up

Her 5-minute everyday makeup is brilliantly efficient. She’s “not a foundation girl,” opting instead for strategic concealer. She fills her brows lightly, uses blush as a monochrome eyeshadow, adds a touch of highlighter, applies mascara to her long lashes, and finishes with a nude pink lipstick and balm. The final step? A makeup finishing spray to lock it all in.

Little Rituals That Make Mornings Kinder

She writes a quick to-do list while her morning drink bubbles. She plans in small time blocks, down to showers and travel, so the day feels predictable and calm. These tiny organisational habits cut down on stress. Also, she mentions finishing with a spritz of finishing spray to keep everything in place. These are small choices that feel quietly luxurious.

Final takeaway

What makes Manushi Chhillar’s morning routine relatable is the focus on simple reliability. Hydration, a gentle touch for skin, a nourishing little meal and movement. Sprinkle in a honey mask when you can and never skip sunscreen. If you want to adapt her approach, start tiny. Add one thing at a time. Over weeks, those tiny acts of care become what actually changes how you feel.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 3:00 PM IST
Manushi Chhillar’s Real Morning Routine: From Honey Masks to Gym Time

