LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra

Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra

Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates, Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Vote Counting LIVE: Alinagar, a key constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, heads into the 2025 Assembly results with a tight contest between BJP and RJD. Vote counting begins on November 14. With shifting party loyalties and growing voter numbers, Alinagar remains one of Bihar’s most-watched seats.

Bihar Election Results
Bihar Election Results

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 13, 2025 21:28:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra

Alinagar, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates:  Alinagar sits in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, and it’s one of those Assembly constituencies that you can’t ignore if you’re tracking politics in this part of the state. It falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat and covers the Alinagar, Tardih, and Ghanshyampur blocks, plus the Motipur panchayat. The place itself is relatively new on the electoral map brought into existence in 2008 after the Delimitation Commission changed the boundaries. People here got to vote for their own MLA for the first time in 2010.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Gopal Jee Thakur, contesting from Darbhanga, led in the Alinagar Assembly segment by 9,842 votes over RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav. That’s a bigger lead than the NDA managed in the 2020 Assembly election. It’s not a landslide, but it does put the NDA in a solid spot as the 2025 Assembly race approaches.

Looking ahead, the BJP seems to have tightened its grip on Alinagar after its recent wins, but the RJD isn’t out of the game. With its loyal base and a history of close contests, the RJD still has plenty of fight left. Both sides are gearing up for a real showdown in 2025, and you can bet people will be watching Alinagar closely.

Bihar Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting  

Vote counting for the Alinagar seat will take place on November 14. The process will begin at 8 am. 

Politics in Alinagar is anything but static. In March 2022, Mishri Lal Yadav jumped ship from VIP to the BJP after the VIP left the NDA and joined the RJD-led opposition. Party loyalties here can shift fast.

Voter numbers are slowly creeping up. In 2020, Alinagar had 275,559 registered voters. By the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, that nudged up to 284,014. About 1,167 voters from the 2020 list had moved away by then, according to the Election Commission. Of the 2020 electorate, about 34,087 were from Scheduled Castes (12.37%), and 58,418 were Muslims (21.2%). Every single voter is rural—there’s not a city voter in sight.       

Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner      

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. 

Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants  

Maithili Thakur is running for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as the BJP candidate from Alinagar in Darbhanga. She’s a graduate and lists her profession as a singer. 

According to her election affidavit, she has assets worth ₹3.8 crore and no liabilities at all. Her annual income stands at ₹28.7 lakh. She reports zero pending criminal cases. Voting happens on November 6, and we’ll probably see results come out on November 14.

Binod Mishra is also in the race from Alinagar, but he’s with the RJD. He’s a post-graduate and says his work revolves around agriculture and house rentals. His affidavit shows assets totaling ₹1.8 crore, with liabilities of ₹7.1 lakh. He’s declared an annual income of ₹7.1 lakh. Like Maithili, Binod’s record is clean with no pending criminal cases. Voting is set for November 6, and results should follow on November 14.   

Alinagar Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner      

Since 2010, Alinagar has seen three Assembly elections. Abdul Bari Siddiqui from the RJD took the first two, in 2010 and 2015. Then in 2020, the seat flipped, Mishri Lal Yadav, running on a VIP ticket as part of the NDA, edged out RJD’s Binod Mishra by just 3,101 votes.

Yadav picked up 61,082 votes (38.62%), Mishra got 57,981 (36.66%), and Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Jan Adhikar Party came in third with 9,737. Raj Kumar Jha of the LJP wasn’t far behind, grabbing 8,850 votes. Turnout wasn’t bad- 57.4%.

ALSO READ: Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Bihar Election Result 2025: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 9:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AlinagarBihar election newsBihar elections 2025Binod MishraMaithili Thakur

RELATED News

Danapur, Kumhrar, Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Announced On 14th November, 2025

Lakhisarai Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha, Congress’ Amaresh Kumar Await Verdict As Bihar Election Counting Begins Tomorrow On November 14

Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Bihar Election Result 2025: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date : ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Auction Date And Venue Revealed, Bidding War To Be Held In Abu Dhabi On THIS Date

CCTV Footage Exposes Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Techie Deliberately Knocks Down Family, Gets Arrested For Road Rage

IIM Calcutta Opens Admissions for Fifth Executive Programme in Healthcare Management to Build Next-Gen Healthcare Leaders

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Occasionz 360 by Manish Sharma: Building the Business Behind Fame

Karnataka Sexual Harassment Caught On Video: Radiologist Touches Woman’s Private Parts During Scan, She Records It Secretly After Husband’s Suggestion

Delhi Blast Pakistan Link Exposed? Afeera Bibi, Wife Of Pulwama Mastermind, In Contact With Dr Shaheen Saeed, Under Probe In Red Fort Blast Module

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date : ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Hajipur, Vaishali, Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

BIG MOVE! Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians As LSG Offloads Him Before IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Amount, What Happened To Arjun Tendulkar?

Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra
Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra
Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra
Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra

QUICK LINKS