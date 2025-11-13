Alinagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14, Maithili Thakur Eyes Big Win In Debut Against Binod Mishra

Alinagar, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Alinagar sits in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, and it’s one of those Assembly constituencies that you can’t ignore if you’re tracking politics in this part of the state. It falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat and covers the Alinagar, Tardih, and Ghanshyampur blocks, plus the Motipur panchayat. The place itself is relatively new on the electoral map brought into existence in 2008 after the Delimitation Commission changed the boundaries. People here got to vote for their own MLA for the first time in 2010.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Gopal Jee Thakur, contesting from Darbhanga, led in the Alinagar Assembly segment by 9,842 votes over RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav. That’s a bigger lead than the NDA managed in the 2020 Assembly election. It’s not a landslide, but it does put the NDA in a solid spot as the 2025 Assembly race approaches.

Looking ahead, the BJP seems to have tightened its grip on Alinagar after its recent wins, but the RJD isn’t out of the game. With its loyal base and a history of close contests, the RJD still has plenty of fight left. Both sides are gearing up for a real showdown in 2025, and you can bet people will be watching Alinagar closely.

Bihar Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Vote counting for the Alinagar seat will take place on November 14. The process will begin at 8 am.

Politics in Alinagar is anything but static. In March 2022, Mishri Lal Yadav jumped ship from VIP to the BJP after the VIP left the NDA and joined the RJD-led opposition. Party loyalties here can shift fast.

Voter numbers are slowly creeping up. In 2020, Alinagar had 275,559 registered voters. By the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, that nudged up to 284,014. About 1,167 voters from the 2020 list had moved away by then, according to the Election Commission. Of the 2020 electorate, about 34,087 were from Scheduled Castes (12.37%), and 58,418 were Muslims (21.2%). Every single voter is rural—there’s not a city voter in sight.

Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies.

Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Maithili Thakur is running for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as the BJP candidate from Alinagar in Darbhanga. She’s a graduate and lists her profession as a singer.

According to her election affidavit, she has assets worth ₹3.8 crore and no liabilities at all. Her annual income stands at ₹28.7 lakh. She reports zero pending criminal cases. Voting happens on November 6, and we’ll probably see results come out on November 14.

Binod Mishra is also in the race from Alinagar, but he’s with the RJD. He’s a post-graduate and says his work revolves around agriculture and house rentals. His affidavit shows assets totaling ₹1.8 crore, with liabilities of ₹7.1 lakh. He’s declared an annual income of ₹7.1 lakh. Like Maithili, Binod’s record is clean with no pending criminal cases. Voting is set for November 6, and results should follow on November 14.

Alinagar Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

Since 2010, Alinagar has seen three Assembly elections. Abdul Bari Siddiqui from the RJD took the first two, in 2010 and 2015. Then in 2020, the seat flipped, Mishri Lal Yadav, running on a VIP ticket as part of the NDA, edged out RJD’s Binod Mishra by just 3,101 votes.

Yadav picked up 61,082 votes (38.62%), Mishra got 57,981 (36.66%), and Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Jan Adhikar Party came in third with 9,737. Raj Kumar Jha of the LJP wasn’t far behind, grabbing 8,850 votes. Turnout wasn’t bad- 57.4%.

