Home > Bihar Elections > Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Bihar Election Result 2025: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 in Vaishali district sees a fierce contest between NDA and Mahagathbandhan.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 13, 2025 19:19:38 IST

Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Election Result 2025 LIVE: All eyes on Bihar as counting to begin tomorrow morning. As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) official website, vote counting and trend updates for the Bihar Elections 2025 will begin at 8 a.m. on November 14, with the final results likely to be announced by evening.

The Araria Assembly constituency, established in 1951, comprises the Araria community development block and Araria Nagar Parishad. It is one of six segments under the Araria Lok Sabha seat. Araria is a Muslim-majority constituency. Araria has shown a tendency to give political parties two terms before voting them out. With the NDA and INDI Alliance both gearing up for a high-stakes contest, Araria remains a seat to watch.

Bihar Forbesganj Assembly Election 2025

Forbesganj Assembly constituency, designated as constituency number 48, is situated in Araria district in the northeastern part of Bihar. It encompasses the entire Forbesganj Community Development Block, which includes the town of Forbesganj and surrounding rural areas. The constituency is part of the Araria Lok Sabha seat. The contesting candidates are Vidhya Sagar Keshri from BJP and Manoj Viswas from INC.

Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

As part of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, vote counting for Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Election Result 2025 is set for November 14, 2025. On this day, the outcome of the elections will be declared, revealing the names of the winning candidates as well as the final party positions in these constituencies.

Forbesganj Election Result 2025 – Winner 

The results are to be announced tomorrow on November 14th 2025.

Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The contesting candidates are Vidhya Sagar Keshri from BJP and Manoj Viswas from INC.

Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Election Result 2015 & 2020 Result

Since 2015, Vidya Sagar Keshri has been the sitting MLA, winning two consecutive terms. Keshri’s hold on Forbesganj appears stable. In 2015, he defeated RJD’s Kritya Nand Biswas by 25,238 votes. 2025 result is yet to be announced.

Bihar Narpatganj Assembly Election 2025

Narpatganj Assembly constituency is an assembly constituency in Araria district in the Indian state of Bihar. Narpatganj Assembly constituency is part of No. 9 Araria (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC). Narpatganj town is located about 35 km north of Araria, the district headquarters. Narpatganj had 328,546 registered voters in the 2020 Assembly elections. It is approximately 60 km from Forbesganj and around 300 km from Patna, the state capital. Jogbani (30 km) and Bankanki Bazar (76 km) are other nearby towns. The contesting candidates are Devanti Yadav from BJP and Manish Yadav from RJD.

Narpatganj Election Result 2025 – Winner 

The winner for the Narpatganj Assembly Constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently undecided, as the election results will be officially declared on November 14, 2025.

Bihar Jokihat Assembly Election 2025

Jokihat Assembly constituency is an assembly constituency in Araria district in the Indian state of Bihar. In 2017, the Bihar Flood affected the area. Jokihat Assembly constituency is part of No. 9 Araria (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC). The contesting candidates are Shahnawaz Alam from RJD, Manzar Alam from JD (U), Sarfaraz Alam from JSP and Murshid Alam from AIMIM.

Jokihat Election Result 2025 – Winner

The winner for the Jokihat Assembly constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently undecided, as the election results will be officially declared on November 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Hajipur, Vaishali, Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 7:08 PM IST
