Hajipur, Vaishali, Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Hajipur, Vaishali, Lalganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: In the Vaishali district, the seats have turned into battlegrounds between the NDA (BJP/JD(U)) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD/INC). Hajipur is at a precarious position for the BJP since their lead is getting smaller. The NDA’s chances in Lalganj are mainly due to the 2024 Lok Sabha being strongly swayed by Chirag Paswan. Vote central issues are caste and local matters like employment.

Hajipur, Vaishali, Lalganj Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

As part of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, vote counting for the Hajipur, Vaishali, and Lalganj Assembly Constituencies is set for November 14, 2025. On this day, the outcome of the elections will be declared, revealing the names of the winning candidates as well as the final party positions in these constituencies.

Hajipur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The counting of votes for the Hajipur, Vaishali, and Lalganj Assembly Constituencies, which are part of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, will be scheduled for November 14, 2025. On this date, the results that will announce the winning candidates and the final party positions in these constituencies will be declared.

Vaishali Election Result 2025 – Winner

The election winner will be officially declared following the vote count on the 14th of November 2025 for the Vaishali Assembly polls in Bihar.

Lalganj Election Result 2025 – Winner

The winner for the Lalganj Assembly Constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently undecided, as the election results will be officially declared on November 14, 2025.

Hajipur, Vaishali, Lalganj Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The most prominent candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 in these constituencies are as follows:

Vaishali: Siddharth Patel (JD(U)) has put his name forward, probably facing off against an opposition candidate.

Lalganj: Top contenders are Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP) and Shivani Shukla (RJD).

Hajipur: The ruling BJP candidate may be contesting an RJD/Mahagathbandhan alliance candidate.

The final list of official contenders usually embraces a number of independent and smaller party candidates as well.

Hajipur, Vaishali, Lalganj Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

Winners of the 2020 election:

Hajipur: Awadhesh Singh (BJP)

Vaishali: Siddharth Patel (JD(U))

Lalganj: Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP)

The complete election results for 2025 are still to be declared officially. Important competitors in the contest are Siddharth Patel and Ajay Kushwaha in Vaishali, and Sanjay Kumar Singh and Shivani Shukla in Lalganj, with a multi-party battle taking place in all constituencies.

The NDA bagged all the three seats. Hajipur was taken by Awadhesh Singh (BJP). Vaishali was clinched by Siddharth Patel (JD(U)). In Lalganj, Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP) was the winner, which was also the first BJP’s victory in this area but with a quite a large margin.