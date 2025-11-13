LIVE TV
Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, , Bikram Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 in Patna district’s Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, and Bikram seats has seen fierce NDA-Mahagathbandhan contests. Bakhtiarpur’s RJD victory signals MGB strength, while Bankipur and Bikram results remain awaited. Vote counting for all 243 constituencies begins November 14, 2025.

BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 13, 2025 19:06:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur , Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Elections, including the seats of Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, Bikram, and Danapur, were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025. The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies is scheduled for November 14, 2025.

Candidates from the NDA (led by BJP/JD(U)) and Mahagathbandhan (MGB, led by RJD/INC) are the primary contenders in these Patna district constituencies. Early trends and final results will be announced after the counting process concludes.

Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, Bikram Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, covering all 243 constituencies including Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, and Bikram, is scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025.

Counting will begin at 8:00 AM, with initial trends expected by midday and final results declared by the evening. The results will determine the new government for Bihar.

Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The main candidates contesting this seat in 2025 are Aniruddh Kumar Yadav (RJD) and Arun Kumar (LJP-Ram Vilas) as part of the NDA alliance. In the 2020 election, Aniruddh Kumar (RJD) won the seat.

Bankipur, Election Result 2025 – Winner

The official winner for the Bankipur Assembly Constituency in the 2025 Bihar Election has not yet been declared.

Vote counting is scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025. The incumbent, Nitin Nabin (BJP), is facing a tough contest, likely against Rekha Kumari (RJD), with the seat traditionally being a BJP stronghold.

Bikram Election Result 2025 – Winner

The final result for the Bikram Assembly Election 2025 is expected to be declared on Friday, November 14, 2025, after vote counting is complete.

For context, the 2020 winner was Siddharth Saurav of the Indian National Congress (INC), who defeated Independent candidate Anil Kumar by a margin of 35,460 votes. Saurav has since joined the BJP.

Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, Bikram Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The key contestants for these Patna seats in the 2025 Election are:

Bakhtiarpur: Anirudh Kumar (RJD) faces a tough fight from the NDA candidate (likely BJP/JD(U)).

Bankipur: Nitin Nabin (BJP) is the incumbent.

Bikram: Siddharth Saurav (RJD) faces the incumbent Sanjeev Chaurasia (BJP).

The final count includes multiple smaller party and independent candidates.

Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, , Bikram Election 2015 & 2020 Result

The 2020 results saw the NDA (BJP) win Bankipur, while the Mahagathbandhan (RJD & INC) won Bakhtiarpur and Bikram, respectively. The 2015 Bihar Assembly Election result for Bakhtiarpur saw a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).


First published on: Nov 13, 2025 7:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Bihar elections 2025bihar elections 2025 resultBiharelectionsnews

