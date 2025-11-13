Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Bhabua, Mohania (SC), Election Result 2025 LIVE: The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections have turned the spotlight on Kaimur district, where voters of Bhabua and Mohania constituencies await the final results on November 14. Both seats hold historical and political importance, with fierce multi-cornered contests shaping the region’s political narrative.

Bhabua Election Results: Contestants

In Bhabua, the contest is between Bharat Bind of the BJP, Vikash Singh of the BSP, and Jainendra Kumar Arya of the JSP. Bharat Bind, 67, a 10th pass candidate with two criminal cases, has declared assets worth ₹95.1 lakh and no liabilities. Vikash Singh, 33, also 10th pass, faces four criminal cases and owns assets worth ₹1.6 crore with liabilities of ₹93 lakh. Jainendra Kumar Arya, 42, a graduate, has no criminal cases but boasts assets worth ₹45.1 crore and liabilities of ₹6.4 crore.

Bhabua, the administrative hub of Kaimur district, has a rich historical legacy and a politically active electorate dominated by Koeri and Kurmi OBC voters, followed by Brahmins and Kayasthas. Scheduled Castes form 22.25% of the electorate, while Muslims comprise about 8.2%. The seat has seen 18 assembly elections since its creation in 1957. Historically, the Congress has won here six times, the BJP and RJD thrice each, CPI twice, and BSP, LJP, and Janata Party once each. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the RJD’s Bharat Bind defeated BJP’s Rinki Rani Pandey by 10,045 votes. Pandey had earlier won the 2018 bypoll after the death of her husband and former MLA Anand Bhushan Pandey. The BJP has since tried to regain lost ground, especially after narrowing its deficit to just 4,833 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This year, the saffron party hopes to consolidate the 36% of voters who abstained from voting in 2020 and reclaim the seat from the RJD.

Mohania (SC) Election Results: Contestants

In Mohania (SC), another key constituency in Kaimur district, the fight is between Sangita Kumari of the BJP, Omprakash Narayan of the BSP, and Gita Devi of the JSP. Sangita Kumari, 40, is a postgraduate with assets worth ₹3 crore and liabilities of ₹37 lakh. Omprakash Narayan, also 40 and a graduate, has assets of ₹82.5 lakh and liabilities of ₹5 lakh. Gita Devi, 47, is literate, faces five criminal cases, and has declared assets worth ₹93.3 lakh with no liabilities.

Mohania has been a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes since its creation in 1957. The constituency covers the Kudra and Mohania blocks and falls under the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat. It is predominantly rural, with Scheduled Castes forming nearly 25% of the electorate and Muslims accounting for over 8%. Congress has won this seat five times, while the BSP, JD(U), BJP, and RJD have claimed victory twice each. In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD’s Sangita Kumari defeated BJP’s Niranjan Ram by 12,054 votes. The RJD further widened its lead in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning the Mohania Assembly segment by over 22,000 votes.

The BJP, now fielding Sangita Kumari, is keen on reclaiming the constituency, banking on the growing NDA unity and rising voter turnout, which crossed 60% in 2020. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, is determined to defend its bastion after twin victories in 2020 and 2024.

Both Bhabua and Mohania are crucial indicators of the political mood in southwest Bihar. The RJD aims to maintain its rural dominance, while the BJP seeks to capitalise on anti-incumbency and alliance cohesion. As counting begins on November 14, all eyes are on Kaimur, where the results will signal whether the saffron surge continues or the Mahagathbandhan retains its grip.

Bhabua, Mohania Election Results: 2020 vs 2025

In Bhabua, the 2020 victory went to RJD’s Bharat Bind, defeating BJP’s Rinki Rani Pandey by over 10,000 votes. In Mohania, RJD’s Sangita Kumari won against BJP’s Niranjan Ram by more than 12,000 votes. The 2025 results, yet to be declared, will reveal whether the RJD can hold its ground or if the BJP makes a comeback in these two key constituencies of Kaimur district.