Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

In a surprising move for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Bhojpuri celebrities are taking the plunge into electoral politics, which may add a twist to campaigns in the two states in which they are involved principally however, like with hundreds of other candidates, the outcome of elections represents uncertainty. Updates on the candidates that emerged in Bihar for the upcoming elections, in elementary terms.

Khesari Lal Yadav: From Screen to Seat

Khesari Lal Yadav, a rising star in Bhojpuri film, is running for the Bihar elections with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Given his celebrity status, cultural repertoire, and popularity among his home state constituents make him a strong local candidate with the upper hand in his tilt. Khesari is name synonymous with its demographic, which is indicative of RJD’s pursuit of attracting younger, Bhojpuri-speaking constituents.

Maithili Thakur: Another Name

Maithili Thakur, an equally relevant figure as a folk singer who has had statewide acclaim in Bihar, has also stepped into politics. She is either is or will be positioned to receive a nomination from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in her home constituency. Her trajectory from folk music and cultural importance in the state to politics also reflects that cultural figures are gaining legitimate ground in electoral politics.

Why It Matters

These celebrity candidates provide visibility and interest for election campaigns – attracting attention from media and the public, and their local celebrity status and cultural background might facilitate outreach in Bhojpuri language regions, securing some emotional connection.

However, political experts suggest that celebrity cachet won’t be enough to win seats – deep and complex factors, like party organization, credibility, voters’ issue concerns, and ground work all remain central to the prospect for success.

Final Thought

The inclusion of Bhojpuri film stars in the Bihar poll bow is a definitive indication of changing elections. Cultural figures are no longer just proping events, they are at the center of the political stage. For as voters, it will be interesting to watch if their notoriety is converted into votes on poll day.

Details are based on publicly available election reports and media coverage. Readers are advised to verify candidate information through the Election Commission of India’s official updates.

