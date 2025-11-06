LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

Bhojpuri film stars like Khesari Lal Yadav and Maithili Thakur are entering Bihar Election 2025, bringing glamour, mass appeal, and cultural influence to the state’s high-stakes political contest.

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 6, 2025 10:36:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

In a surprising move for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Bhojpuri celebrities are taking the plunge into electoral politics, which may add a twist to campaigns in the two states in which they are involved principally however, like with hundreds of other candidates, the outcome of elections represents uncertainty. Updates on the candidates that emerged in Bihar for the upcoming elections, in elementary terms.

Khesari Lal Yadav: From Screen to Seat

Khesari Lal Yadav, a rising star in Bhojpuri film, is running for the Bihar elections with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Given his celebrity status, cultural repertoire, and popularity among his home state constituents make him a strong local candidate with the upper hand in his tilt. Khesari is name synonymous with its demographic, which is indicative of RJD’s pursuit of attracting younger, Bhojpuri-speaking constituents.

Maithili Thakur: Another Name

Maithili Thakur, an equally relevant figure as a folk singer who has had statewide acclaim in Bihar, has also stepped into politics. She is either is or will be positioned to receive a nomination from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in her home constituency. Her trajectory from folk music and cultural importance in the state to politics also reflects that cultural figures are gaining legitimate ground in electoral politics.

Why It Matters

These celebrity candidates provide visibility and interest for election campaigns – attracting attention from media and the public, and their local celebrity status and cultural background might facilitate outreach in Bhojpuri language regions, securing some emotional connection.

However, political experts suggest that celebrity cachet won’t be enough to win seats – deep and complex factors, like party organization, credibility, voters’ issue concerns, and ground work all remain central to the prospect for success.

Final Thought

The inclusion of Bhojpuri film stars in the Bihar poll bow is a definitive indication of changing elections. Cultural figures are no longer just proping events, they are at the center of the political stage. For as voters, it will be interesting to watch if their notoriety is converted into votes on poll day.

Details are based on publicly available election reports and media coverage. Readers are advised to verify candidate information through the Election Commission of India’s official updates.

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Urges Voters ‘Pehle Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan’ to Boost Participation

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 10:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhojpuri film industryBhojpuri starsBihar Election 2025Bihar Politicsbiharelection-hero-4bjpcelebrity candidatesKhesari Lal YadavMaithili Thakurrjd

RELATED News

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges ‘Vote Buying’ As Special Trains Arranged For Bihar’s Migrant Voters

Bihar Polls Phase 1: Meet The Richest And Poorest Candidates-One With ₹373 Crore, Another With No Assets

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Which Constituency Recorded The Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout? Check Here

Elderly Voters Set The Tone As Bihar Election Phase 1 Kicks Off With High Enthusiasm

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Urges Voters ‘Pehle Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan’ to Boost Participation

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Rain Threat Again For India vs Australia Match In Gold Coast?

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Big Plot Twist For India, Glenn Maxwell To Return For Australia

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

Who Was Anunay Sood? Remembering The Travel Influencer Who Captured The World Through His Lens- Inside The Life, Career, And Legacy Of A Cinematic Storyteller

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (06.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Urges Voters ‘Pehle Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan’ to Boost Participation

Groww IPO Day 2: Dalal Street Goes All In On Groww! ₹6,632 Crore IPO Sees Massive Retail Rush, Global Anchor Backing, and Hints of a 17% Listing Pop!

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (06-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 06-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Bihar Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Urges ‘Record Turnout’ As Phase 1 Voting Begins Across 121 Seats

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting
Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting
Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting
Bhojpuri Film Stars Turn Politicians in Bihar Election 2025 – Check Who’s Contesting

QUICK LINKS