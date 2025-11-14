BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Bihar Election Result 2025: As NDA races ahead, BJP supporters are having a field day watching the RJD’s reaction. The moment Kanchana Yadav claimed the Election Commission was updating only BJP-leading seats, many BJP fans laughed it off as “RJD’s warm-up exercise before the blame game finals.” With numbers clearly favouring NDA, supporters say RJD should stop refreshing X and start accepting reality. According to them, Bihar has voted for stability, not sympathy, and the Nitish – Modi combination is doing the talking.

For BJP loyalists, RJD’s complaint doesn’t sound like an accusation at all, it sounds like the early ringtone of “Humse na ho payega.”

सारे चैनलों ने अपना–अपना काउंटिंग सेंटर खोल रखा है भाई।

गज़ब खेल चल रहा है। इधर चुनाव आयोग जहाँ बीजेपी आगे है वहीं सीट अपडेट कर रहा है, आरजेडी का नहीं। — Kanchana Yadav (@Kanchanyadav000) November 14, 2025

Bihar Election Result Day: Counting Day Turns Chaotic, Colourful, And Irresistibly Dramatic

The Bihar Election 2025 counting day feels less like a democratic exercise and more like a full-blown Bollywood potboiler. NDA has jumped into the lead like a seasoned hero making a dramatic entry, while the Mahagathbandhan is still searching for its script. Tejashwi Yadav is holding strong in Raghopur, Tej Pratap is cruising in Mahua, and Maithili Thakur is hitting all the right political notes in Alinagar. Even jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh is leading, because in Bihar politics, plot twists are mandatory.

At the BJP HQ in Delhi, the sattu parathas are hot, the jalebis hotter, and the confidence hottest. Meanwhile, the RJD is crying “EC partiality,” accusing the poll body of updating only BJP-friendly seats, a complaint BJP supporters are treating like pre-result warm-up drama.

With leads dancing around like election-season memes, Bihar is serving peak political entertainment.

Bihar Election 2025: Early Trends (Nov 14, 2025)

Overall Picture

Counting underway for all 243 Assembly constituencies .

NDA currently holds the overall lead.

Mahagathbandhan trails behind.

Jan Suraaj Party shows presence with leads in a few seats.

Alliance-Wise Early Leads

NDA (BJP, JD(U), LJP-RV, HAM, RLM) Leading in a majority of seats overall.

Mahagathbandhan (RJD, INC, CPI-ML, VIP, CPI, CPM) Trailing behind NDA in most early counts.

Jan Suraaj Party (Prashant Kishor) Leading in a few individual seats, notable for debut.



Key Candidate Leads

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) Leading in Raghopur, the family stronghold.

Maithili Thakur (BJP) Leading in Alinagar in her electoral debut.

Anant Kumar Singh (JD(U)) Ahead in Mokama.

Osama Shahab (RJD) Leading in Raghunathpur.

Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal) Trailing in Mahua.

Tarkishore Prasad (BJP) Leading in Katihar, set to retain his seat.



(With Inputs)

