LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

NDA dominates early Bihar Election 2025 trends as key BJP and JD(U) candidates lead. Mahagathbandhan trails, sparking complaints from RJD. High-profile battles intensify, with Tejashwi, Maithili Thakur, and Anant Singh drawing major attention.

Bihar Election Result 2025
Bihar Election Result 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 14, 2025 09:58:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Bihar Election Result 2025: As NDA races ahead, BJP supporters are having a field day watching the RJD’s reaction. The moment Kanchana Yadav claimed the Election Commission was updating only BJP-leading seats, many BJP fans laughed it off as “RJD’s warm-up exercise before the blame game finals.” With numbers clearly favouring NDA, supporters say RJD should stop refreshing X and start accepting reality. According to them, Bihar has voted for stability, not sympathy, and the Nitish – Modi combination is doing the talking.

For BJP loyalists, RJD’s complaint doesn’t sound like an accusation at all, it sounds like the early ringtone of “Humse na ho payega.”

Bihar Election Result Day: Counting Day Turns Chaotic, Colourful, And Irresistibly Dramatic

The Bihar Election 2025 counting day feels less like a democratic exercise and more like a full-blown Bollywood potboiler. NDA has jumped into the lead like a seasoned hero making a dramatic entry, while the Mahagathbandhan is still searching for its script. Tejashwi Yadav is holding strong in Raghopur, Tej Pratap is cruising in Mahua, and Maithili Thakur is hitting all the right political notes in Alinagar. Even jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh is leading, because in Bihar politics, plot twists are mandatory.

At the BJP HQ in Delhi, the sattu parathas are hot, the jalebis hotter, and the confidence hottest. Meanwhile, the RJD is crying “EC partiality,” accusing the poll body of updating only BJP-friendly seats, a complaint BJP supporters are treating like pre-result warm-up drama.

With leads dancing around like election-season memes, Bihar is serving peak political entertainment.

Bihar Election 2025: Early Trends (Nov 14, 2025)

Overall Picture

  • Counting underway for all 243 Assembly constituencies.

  • NDA currently holds the overall lead.

  • Mahagathbandhan trails behind.

  • Jan Suraaj Party shows presence with leads in a few seats.

Alliance-Wise Early Leads

  • NDA (BJP, JD(U), LJP-RV, HAM, RLM)

    • Leading in a majority of seats overall.

  • Mahagathbandhan (RJD, INC, CPI-ML, VIP, CPI, CPM)

    • Trailing behind NDA in most early counts.

  • Jan Suraaj Party (Prashant Kishor)

    • Leading in a few individual seats, notable for debut.

Key Candidate Leads

  • Tejashwi Yadav (RJD)

    • Leading in Raghopur, the family stronghold.

  • Maithili Thakur (BJP)

    • Leading in Alinagar in her electoral debut.

  • Anant Kumar Singh (JD(U))

    • Ahead in Mokama.

  • Osama Shahab (RJD)

    • Leading in Raghunathpur.

  • Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal)

    • Trailing in Mahua.

  • Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

    • Leading in Katihar, set to retain his seat.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anant Singh MokamaBihar counting day trendsBihar early trendsbihar election result 2025Jan Suraaj Party leadsMaithili Thakur AlinagarNDA leading BiharNDA vs MahagathbandhanRJD allegations ECTejashwi Yadav lead

RELATED News

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

Bihar Elections Result 2025: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Wave Lifts NDA In Early Trends, Tejashwi Trails Behind

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Leading As Early Trends Come In

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

LATEST NEWS

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA Takes Early Lead As Counting Begins Across 243 Seats

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, Close Contest Between NDA And MGB

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, (RJD) Kumar Sarvjeet & (BJP)Prem Kumar leading

Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP Pramod Kumar LEADING

Sahebganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP’s Raju Kumar Singh LEADING

Bihar Election Results 2025: Counting Begins At 8 AM; First Post-SIR Polls To Decide State’s New Mandate

Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

Bihar Elections 2025: Tight Security Arrangements Ahead As Vote Counting Begins

Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister?

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results
BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results
BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results
BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

QUICK LINKS