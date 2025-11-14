Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

Bihar voted across 243 seats in two phases on 6 and 11 November, recording a turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951. The main contest is between the incumbent NDA and Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan.

Exit polls favour the NDA, but the opposition remains confident. Newcomer Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, aimed to shake up the race, though forecasts suggest a limited impact. Counting begins today, and by evening, the state will know who holds the reins of power.

Bihar Election 2025: Battle For The Chief Minister’s Chair

According to the People’s Pulse exit poll:

Tejashwi Yadav: 32%

Nitish Kumar: 30%

Chirag Paswan: 8%

Prashant Kishor: 8%

This is a striking outcome considering that the NDA is ahead in most seat projections. People’s Pulse predicts:

NDA: 133–159 seats

Mahagathbandhan: 75–101 seats

Jan Suraaj Party: 0–5 seats

Other pollsters, including Axis My India, also show Tejashwi outperforming Nitish Kumar in popularity ratings.

