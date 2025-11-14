LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

Bihar Election Result 2025: Bihar Election 2025 sees 243 seats contested, record 67% turnout, NDA vs Mahagathbandhan main battle. Counting begins today, with BJP hopefuls celebrating, while the state awaits the next Chief Minister.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 14, 2025 07:56:39 IST

Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

Bihar Election Result 2025: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 vote counting, the BJP headquarters in Delhi is busy preparing traditional treats like sattu paratha and jalebis. Party workers are in high spirits, hoping for favorable results, while the aroma of festive food reflects both anticipation and celebration on this crucial political day.

Bihar Election Results 2025 

Bihar voted across 243 seats in two phases on 6 and 11 November, recording a turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951. The main contest is between the incumbent NDA and Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan.

Exit polls favour the NDA, but the opposition remains confident. Newcomer Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, aimed to shake up the race, though forecasts suggest a limited impact. Counting begins today, and by evening, the state will know who holds the reins of power.

Bihar Election 2025: Battle For The Chief Minister’s Chair

According to the People’s Pulse exit poll:

Tejashwi Yadav: 32%

Nitish Kumar: 30%

Chirag Paswan: 8%

Prashant Kishor: 8%

This is a striking outcome considering that the NDA is ahead in most seat projections. People’s Pulse predicts:

NDA: 133–159 seats

Mahagathbandhan: 75–101 seats

Jan Suraaj Party: 0–5 seats

Other pollsters, including Axis My India, also show Tejashwi outperforming Nitish Kumar in popularity ratings.

READ MORE: Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister? 

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:49 AM IST
Tags: bihar election Bihar Election 2025 biharelection news

Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

