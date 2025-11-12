Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How Women Voters Outnumbered and Outshined Men at the Polls

During the initial phase of the assembly elections in Bihar on November 6, a higher number of women voters participated in the polling process than men in almost all of the 18 districts which went to polls.

The overall voter turnout was 65.08%, which if accurate, would be “the highest ever” in the state.

Districts Leading the Way

As indicated, the districts with the highest percentage of female voter participation were Samastipur (77.42%), Madhepura (77.04%), and Muzaffarpur (76.57%), which continued to lag behind Prof. Akhtari cited or identified (suburban) districts of Patna (57.8%), and Nalanda (60.93%) if one measured female voter turnout.

Big Gender Variation

There was more than 17 percentage points difference, say, in Gopalganj, from 76% for women vs. men at 58%. Accordingly, in Darbhanga, 76% vs 56% for men. Observers say the scenario signifies a considerable change in gender dynamics.

Welfare programs targeted toward women, whether providing free uniforms and bicycles, or direct cash transfers, have increased women’s participation. Male out-migration: Many men migrate away from the state for work, therefore more women are staying in the state and voting.

Why This is Politically Significant

Because women voters constitute the largest and most active segment of the electorate, nearly half of Bihari voters, their participation is likely to be consequential, especially in forcing parties to respond to women’s issues. Political observers argue that women in Bihar are no longer just passive vote-banks but are becoming more active in shaping electoral outcomes.

This article is based on data and reports from the first phase of the Bihar elections. Trends may evolve in subsequent phases and results.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria