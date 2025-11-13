LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has now reached its decisive stage, with the second and final phase of polling wrapping up on November 11. Voters across the 122 constituencies in 20 districts turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots, deciding the fate of key political parties and candidates. The much-awaited Bihar Election Result 2025 will be declared on Friday, November 14, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Published: November 13, 2025 12:13:37 IST

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has now reached its decisive stage, with the second and final phase of polling wrapping up on November 11. Voters across the 122 constituencies in 20 districts turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots, deciding the fate of key political parties and candidates. 

With polling now over, all eyes are set on the counting day, when the Election Commission of India will declare the results that will determine Bihar’s next government. 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date & Time  

The much-awaited Bihar Election Result 2025 will be declared on Friday, November 14, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies will begin at 8:00 am, with early trends expected by mid-morning. This result will determine whether the ruling alliance retains powers or a new government takes charge in Bihar, following polling held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. 

When to Watch Bihar Election Results Live Counting? 

The live counting of votes for the Bihar Election Result 2025 will be telecast live on NEWSX, where viewers can follow minute-by-minute updates, detailed analysis, and expert opinions on constituency-wise trends. The coverage will include live visuals from counting centres across the state, reactions from political leaders, and discussions on how the merging results could shape Bihar’s political landscape. 

Additionally, the ECI’s official website, eci.gov.in, will provide constituency-wise trends, vote share, and final results as they are announced.

