LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

Jyoti Singh’s much-publicized debut as an independent candidate in Karakat ended in a distant third place. Despite strong visibility and emotional appeals, voters favored established parties. The close JD(U)–CPI(ML) contest showed that traditional alliances still dominate Bihar’s 2025 elections.

Jyoti Singh’s Karakat Defeat Highlights Bihar’s Preference for Traditional Political Strength in 2025 (Pc: X)
Jyoti Singh’s Karakat Defeat Highlights Bihar’s Preference for Traditional Political Strength in 2025 (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 14, 2025 18:57:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

The amazing political arrival of Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh ad an independent candidate, eventually ends up with her defeat in Karakat Assembly seat during the Bihar elections 2025. She, by calling herself the “Bahu” (daughter-in-law) of the place, managed to connect her with the voters’ sentiments and even fought against the political titans, but still, the connection with the star was not able to produce votes. The constituency where the polling was conducted in the second phase witnessed a very close three-way race in which the experienced politicians triumphed, and the novice fell far behind the leaders.

This defeat points to the continued dominance of political traditional alliances and ground-level party machinery over a star powered independent candidacy. It was enabled by the media Jyoti Singh’s campaign has created but failed to develop a strong enough local base to overcome the deeply rooted structures of the major regional parties.

Independent Challenge Fails to Dent Alliance Vote Bank

Jyoti Singh, who ran as an Independent Candidate, got the Karakat seat, where the JD(U) and the CPI(ML) had a close contest. Arun Singh , the CPI(ML) candidate, won the close competition by a small margin, while  Mahabali Singh from the JD(U) became the second. Jyoti Singh finished a long way off in a distant third place, which is an indication that her participation was mainly as a vote-splitter and that a large, dedicated voter base did not attract her. 

Her total votes were much lower than the top two, and this proved that her independent campaign was a failure in terms of turning the curiosity of the public into a mandate for change. The results gave a very strong indication that the main voter bases had stayed with the established political blocs and that a novice candidate found it very hard to breach them.

Karakat Constituency: State of Play

Karakat was a major battlefield because of its ever-changing political situation. The election witnessed a heavy polarization of votes for the NDA (by JD(U)) and the Mahagathbandhan (by CPI(ML) Liberation), yet there were some prominent independent candidates like Jyoti Singh who participated in the election. The victory of Arun Singh CPI(ML) not only guarantees the  its seat in the area but also indicates the party’s outstanding performance in the whole state..

The outcome in Karakat indicates a more substantial voting pattern for Bihar 2025, where the electorate has massively shifted to the well-established parties with their seasoned candidates and not to the new, charismatic challenges, however popular the latter might be.

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Wave Lifts NDA In Early Trends, Tejashwi Trails Behind

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 6:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar ElectionsBiharelectionsnewsJyoti SinghKarakat Election 2025

RELATED News

“Rahul Gandhi set new record of 95 electoral defeats, PM Modi’s magic worked again”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia As NDA Landslide Victory

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samrat Chaudhary Wins Tarapur Seats With A Margin Of 45,843 Votes

Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘I Express My…’

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur Wins Big In Debut, Becomes Youngest MLA-Elect After Beating Binod Mishra In Alinagar

Lady Driver’s Minor Mishap Near Bengaluru Metro Sparks One-Kilometre Snarl, Triggering Chaos Caught On Camera In Dramatic Footage

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Defends Family Bastion Raghopur, Defeats BJP’s Satish Kumar After Tough Fight

‘Sushashan Ki Jeet Huyi’: PM Modi Reacts As NDA Goes For Historic Landslide Sweep

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

Data Protection Act: India’s Data Protection Law Comes To Force

‘Chapra Se Kaun Jeeta?’ Internet Gets Curious As BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Leaves Singer Khesari Lal Yadav Way Behind, Check Numbers Here

‘Jungle Raj People Won’t Get A Chance To Loot’: Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat
Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat
Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat
Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

QUICK LINKS