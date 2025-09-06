LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar To Vote In 3 Phases, Polling Expected Before November 22, Sources

Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in the first or second week of November, sources said. The polling will be held in three phases, India Today reported, citing Election Commission sources.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 6, 2025 04:55:03 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in the first or second week of November, sources said. The polling will be held in three phases, India Today reported, citing Election Commission sources.

The tenure of the current Assembly is till November 22, 2025, and as per the constitutional provision, the poll panel is required to complete the election process before that date.

This year, the battle will again be fought between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). The NDA comprises the BJP, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), which is trying to get another term for Nitish Kumar.

However, the opposition INDIA bloc is eyeing to unseat Mr Kumar. The Opposition camp is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with the Congress and Left parties.

In the 243-member House, the NDA currently holds a majority with 131 members, with BJP having 80, JD(U) 45, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 4. The INDIA bloc has 111 MLAs, with the RJD at 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

The Election Commission of India recently conducted a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The Opposition criticised the exercise, alleging ‘vote theft’. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra.

However, the poll body has rejected the allegations, saying that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. In such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

QUICK LINKS