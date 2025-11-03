LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 2025: How To Check Voter ID Online And Your Name In The Voter List, Don't Miss These Crucial Details

With the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 fast approaching, the Election Commission of India has released the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) Final Voter List, allowing citizens to verify their names, correct errors, and download their digital voter ID cards (E-EPIC) online. Officials stated, the updated electoral roll will ensure smooth voting and help voters avoid last-minute issues on polling day.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 18:58:46 IST

With the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 fast approaching, the Election Commission of India has released the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) Final Voter List, allowing citizens to verify their names, correct errors, and download their digital voter ID cards (E-EPIC) online.

Officials stated, the updated electoral roll will ensure smooth voting and help voters avoid last-minute issues on polling day.

Why Checking The Final Voter List Matters?

The final voter list includes all registered voters in Bihar as of July 1, 2025. Voters are advised to confirm their details early and download their E-EPIC cards. The State Election Commission has urged citizens to check their entries in advance to prevent any inconvenience during polling.

How To Check Your Name In Bihar SIR Final Voter List 2025?

-Visit the official websites — ceoelection.bihar.gov.in
 or voters.eci.gov.in

-Select “SIR Final Electoral Roll w.r.t. 01.07.2025” or “Download SIR Final Roll.”

-Choose your district, assembly constituency, language, and roll type.

-Search using your EPIC number, mobile number, or personal details (name, date of birth, father’s name).

-Enter the captcha and click “Search.”

-If your name appears, you can download the voter list for your polling station or constituency.

How To Download Your Digital Voter ID (E-EPIC)?

To download your voter ID card in PDF format, visit voters.eci.gov.in/home/e-epic-download
 or services.india.gov.in

-Log in using your EPIC number and registered mobile number.

-Select Bihar, verify the OTP, and download the E-EPIC card instantly.

What If Your Name Is Missing Or Incorrect?

If your name is missing from the list or any details are incorrect, file Form 6 for corrections or inclusion via the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) or the Voter Helpline App. Applications will be accepted up to 10 days before the last date of nominations for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Check Voter Details Through the Voter Helpline App

Voters can also verify their names through the official Voter Helpline app (available on Android and iOS). Log in using your EPIC number or personal details to confirm your registration and download the E-EPIC card before polling day.

ALSO READ: ‘Teen bandar Pappu, Tappu, Appu’: Yogi’s Sharp Swipe at Rahul, Tejashwi, Akhilesh Amid Bihar Election 2025

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 6:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS