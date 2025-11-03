‘Teen bandar Pappu, Tappu, Appu’: Yogi’s Sharp Swipe at Rahul, Tejashwi, Akhilesh Amid Bihar Election 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath subtly mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav by comparing them with “three monkeys”- Pappu, Tappu, and Appu.

During Bihar Election 2025 rally at Darbhanga’s Keoti, a BJP leader said, just like the three monkeys “speak no evil, hear no evil, see no evil”, these leaders too are blind, deaf, and mute to the truth of the development which has taken place in Bihar.

“Just as Gandhiji had three monkeys, today the INDIA alliance brought in three monkeys in the name of Pappu, Tappu, and Appu (Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav. Pappu cannot speak the truth or say anything good. Tappu cannot see any truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth,” Yogi Adityanath said during a public meeting at Keoti, Bihar.

Yogi Adityanath added, “These people cannot see the development done by the NDA people. These three people hug and mingle with the family mafias, and disrupt the security of the state.”

Accusing the opposition of dividing the people based on caste, he added, “With guns and pistols, they tainted Bihar’s entire system. These are the same people who divide you on the basis of caste, invite infiltrators, tamper with your faith, and then undermine national security.”

Congress “Hindu & Ram Traitors”: Yogi Adityanath

“This Congress and RJD, and their partner in Uttar Pradesh in the form of Samajwadi Party, are blatant Hindu traitors, Ram traitors, and opponents of Maa Janaki. We are against anyone who is against Lord Ram and Maa Janaki,” he said.

Bihar Election 2025 Battle Heats Up for Keoti Assembly Seat

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is going to be campaigning in Bihar’s Kalyanpur assembly constituency. Tejashwi Yadav is campaigning in Mahua currently.

The Keoti Assembly constituency is set to witness a four-way battle for the seat. As BJP’s Murari Mohan Jha looks to retain his seat, there is RJD’s Faraz Fatmi, Jan Suraaj’s Biltu Sahani, and AIMIM’s Mohammad Anisur Rahman who are looking for an upset against the MLA. Before Jha, it was RJD’s Fatmi who represented the seat, making the electoral contest a close contest as two familiar faces looked to come back and represent the people of Keoti.

Congress Says Yogi Insulting Hanuman JI

Congress criticized the UP Chief Minister, alleging that his comments were insulting to Lord Hanuman.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “He is a Yogi, but he is insulting Hanuman ji. Imagine a yogi insulting Hanuan ji. What can we say? The public is watching and hearing this.”

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.