Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: MASSIVE Security Deployed; 4 Lakh Security Personnels To Ensure A Smooth Voting Day

Security has been tightened across Bihar ahead of the second and final phase of the Assembly elections scheduled for November 11, with over four lakh personnel deployed to maintain peace and ensure smooth voting, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to the Election Commission, polling will take place at 45,399 booths spread across 122 Assembly constituencies, of which 40,073 are located in rural areas.

Massive Security Deployment

An Election Commission official stated, “More than four lakh security personnel have been deployed across Bihar to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.”

To strengthen the security grid, 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) approximately 50,000 personnel were already stationed in the state for pre-election duties. Another 500 CAPF companies were sent later, followed by an additional 500 companies that arrived in the third week of October, bringing the total to around 1.5 lakh central forces on duty.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added, “Over 60,000 Bihar Police personnel have also been assigned for election duties.”

In addition, 2,000 personnel from reserve battalions of other states, 30,000 Bihar Special Armed Police officers, 20,000 home guards, and 19,000 newly recruited constables still in training have joined the poll security network. Moreover, around 1.5 lakh chowkidars (village-level police) have been engaged for both phases of the election.

All Polling Booths Under Watch

When asked about “sensitive” polling stations, the official said, “From a security standpoint, all booths are equally important, and adequate arrangements have been made everywhere.”

