BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

As polling for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections continued on Tuesday, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed optimism over the high voter turnout, describing it as “unprecedented enthusiasm.” He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was poised to secure a commanding victory, expecting to cross the 200-seat mark.

Speaking to reporters in Madhubani, Jaiswal said, “There is unprecedented enthusiasm. The kind of crowd visible indicates that this time the figure will cross 70%. We are going to form the government with a very large majority by crossing the figure of 200 seats.”

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar recorded a 47.62 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm during the second phase. Kishanganj led with 51.86 per cent, followed by Gaya (50.95%), Jamui (50.91%), and Banka (50.07%). Meanwhile, Madhubani showed relatively lower participation at 43.39 per cent, as per the ECI’s voter turnout data.

In contrast, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram stated that there was a visible shift in public sentiment and confidence within the INDIA bloc, claiming that voters had made up their minds to bring change after two decades of the current government’s rule.

After casting his vote in Kutumba, Ram told media, “INDIA Alliance’s body language has changed. Voters’ body language has also changed. It shows that it’s time to bid goodbye to the Government which ruled for 20 years. The public has made up its mind that a new Government is needed here, and a new Government of the INDIA Alliance will come here.”

The second and final phase of polling in Bihar covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, involving over 3.7 crore registered voters. The electoral contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc remains highly competitive, with both sides confident of victory.

Key constituencies recorded varying voter participation, including Supaul (31.10%), Sasaram (29.84%), Mohania (32.91%), Kutumba (33.40%), Gaya Town (25.02%), Chainpur (32.31%), Dhamdaha (33.22%), Harsiddhi (29.99%), and Jhanjharpur (26.76%).

Voting commenced at 7 am, and people began queuing up early in the morning across polling stations, with authorities maintaining tight security to ensure peaceful voting.

The first phase of polling earlier witnessed a record turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest in Bihar’s electoral history, signaling heightened voter participation this election season.

The votes will be counted on November 14, marking the final outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections, which will determine whether the NDA retains power or the INDIA bloc stages a political comeback in the state.

READ MORE: Bihar Exit Polls: What Happened In 2015 And 2020, What to Expect In 2025