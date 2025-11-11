LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

As polling for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections continued on Tuesday, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed optimism over the high voter turnout, describing it as “unprecedented enthusiasm.” He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was poised to secure a commanding victory, expecting to cross the 200-seat mark.

BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections (Screengrab From 'X')
BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections (Screengrab From 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 16:54:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

As polling for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections continued on Tuesday, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed optimism over the high voter turnout, describing it as “unprecedented enthusiasm.” He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was poised to secure a commanding victory, expecting to cross the 200-seat mark.

Speaking to reporters in Madhubani, Jaiswal said, “There is unprecedented enthusiasm. The kind of crowd visible indicates that this time the figure will cross 70%. We are going to form the government with a very large majority by crossing the figure of 200 seats.”

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar recorded a 47.62 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm during the second phase. Kishanganj led with 51.86 per cent, followed by Gaya (50.95%), Jamui (50.91%), and Banka (50.07%). Meanwhile, Madhubani showed relatively lower participation at 43.39 per cent, as per the ECI’s voter turnout data.

In contrast, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram stated that there was a visible shift in public sentiment and confidence within the INDIA bloc, claiming that voters had made up their minds to bring change after two decades of the current government’s rule.

After casting his vote in Kutumba, Ram told media, “INDIA Alliance’s body language has changed. Voters’ body language has also changed. It shows that it’s time to bid goodbye to the Government which ruled for 20 years. The public has made up its mind that a new Government is needed here, and a new Government of the INDIA Alliance will come here.”

The second and final phase of polling in Bihar covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, involving over 3.7 crore registered voters. The electoral contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc remains highly competitive, with both sides confident of victory.

Key constituencies recorded varying voter participation, including Supaul (31.10%), Sasaram (29.84%), Mohania (32.91%), Kutumba (33.40%), Gaya Town (25.02%), Chainpur (32.31%), Dhamdaha (33.22%), Harsiddhi (29.99%), and Jhanjharpur (26.76%).

Voting commenced at 7 am, and people began queuing up early in the morning across polling stations, with authorities maintaining tight security to ensure peaceful voting.

The first phase of polling earlier witnessed a record turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest in Bihar’s electoral history, signaling heightened voter participation this election season.

The votes will be counted on November 14, marking the final outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections, which will determine whether the NDA retains power or the INDIA bloc stages a political comeback in the state.

READ MORE: Bihar Exit Polls: What Happened In 2015 And 2020, What to Expect In 2025

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 4:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionsbjpBJP MP Sanjay JaiswalNational Democratic Alliance

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria

Post-Delhi Blast, Bihar Locks Down Nepal Border For 72 Hours During Polls

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

LATEST NEWS

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers, Says ‘We Advise All…’

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Donald Trump Calls Erika Kirk Forward, Kisses Her Weeks After JD Vance’s Viral Hug, Internet Erupts| WATCH

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

Has 3I/ATLAS Exploded Near The Sun? Scientists Believe Interstellar Comet May Have Broken Into…

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

QUICK LINKS