CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ‘Ae Tiwari Aag Laga Denge,’ RJD Leader Bhai Virendra Threatens A Police Officer During Phase 1 Of Bihar Elections, Here’s What Happened Next

In an appalling action of intimidation, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Bhai Virendra caused a very furious outcry of outrage after a video came into being showing him threatening a police officer who was merely just doing his job. In the video, which has gone viral, the older politician is heard uttering, “Ae Tiwari, aag laga denge! Yahi aag laga denge.”

RJD Leader Bhai Virendra Threatens A Police Officer

The confrontation as per reports was in a regular police action wherein the concerned officer was upholding order. Bhai Virendra instead of cooperating verbally threatened, he apparently made an effort to use his political influence to intimidate the law enforcement officer.

In the video, Bhai Virendra can also be heard saying, “Tiwari ji mera vote kharab karne ke liye aaye hein. Aap hote kaun hai check karne waale. Check karega waha,” said RJD MLA while pointing towards the polling booth.

🚨SHOCKING: “Ae Tiwari Aag laga denge”- RJD leader, Bhai Virendra Listen how a GUNDA leader threatened a police officer just for doing his duty! pic.twitter.com/64CPcE91eK — BALA (@erbmjha) November 6, 2025

It is now a viral video on social media, which has led to the demand of serious action against the RJD leader and many have labelled his actions as unacceptable and against the law.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “He also said Deh (Body) me aag laga denge. Goons of RJD.” Another stated, “Power drunk, law mocked once again.”

An individual stated, “Bhai Virendra ka jalwa kayam hai.” Another added, “EC kaha hai, sale ko jail me dalo kaise bol sakta hai,” and one concluded, “I am sure that he can’t do that in the UP.”

The police officials also have not made an official announcement about whether a complaint will be filed or not but the sources have confirmed that there is an internal deliberation on what they can do next.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Shocker: Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat Sent Bomb Hoaxes To Bengaluru Schools To Frame Lover Who Rejected Her