Home > India > Gujarat Shocker: Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat Sent Bomb Hoaxes To Bengaluru Schools To Frame Lover Who Rejected Her

Gujarat Shocker: Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat Sent Bomb Hoaxes To Bengaluru Schools To Frame Lover Who Rejected Her

Bengaluru Police arrested Rene Joshilda, a software engineer jailed in Ahmedabad, for sending bomb hoax emails to schools in Bengaluru and other cities. She used VPNs and virtual numbers to conceal her identity. Police are probing possible links to nationwide fake bomb threats.

Bengaluru Police arrested a woman from Ahmedabad Jail for bomb threat emails to schools (PHOTO: X)
Bengaluru Police arrested a woman from Ahmedabad Jail for bomb threat emails to schools (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 6, 2025 14:19:31 IST

Gujarat Shocker: Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat Sent Bomb Hoaxes To Bengaluru Schools To Frame Lover Who Rejected Her

With a significant development in the increasing menace of bomb hoaxes in the nation, the Bengaluru Police have been successful in arresting a woman who is already serving a term in the Ahmedabad Central Jail for sending several bomb threat e-mails to several schools in the city.

Software Engineer Arrested for Sending Bomb Threats from Jail

It started to be investigated when a bomb threat was made in the night of June 14 to a public school in Bengaluru. The principal of the school made a police complaint at once. The police made a case and initiated an investigation.

Following other cases of similar fake bomb alerts in the City, the City Police Commissioner requested the North Division Cyber Crime unit to assume all the cases on the same. Soon the investigation had led to another improbable target, a woman software engineer in Gujarat prison Rene Joshilda.

It was on October 28 that Joshilda was taken to Bengaluru on a body warrant. In her questioning, she admitted to the fact that she sent bomb hoax emails to schools not only in the city but also in institutions in Mysuru, Chennai and Gujarat.

Cybercrime Unit Traces Bengaluru Bomb

The police reported that the woman is a technologically advanced software engineer who had used VPNs and virtual mobile numbers created with the help of the Gate Code app to create a number of WhatsApp accounts and covered her footprint online when making the threats.

Unrequited love was shown to be the major reason behind this rampant terror campaign. The woman was said to be in love with a young man who had turned her advances.

Her farfetched scheme, the one that implicated cyber threats in several states was a way of trying to throw the man in as a way of revenge.

The police think she did that in order to avoid being traced and terrorize the population with many accounts.

Upon thorough questioning, Joshilda was returned to Ahmedabad Central Jail on October 31 and is still being held in custody.

According to the authorities, the arrest revealed that a coordination of hoax threats had been happening in several states, and an inquiry is in progress about whether or not other people were also connected with the bomb scare throughout the country.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Gujarat Shocker: Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat Sent Bomb Hoaxes To Bengaluru Schools To Frame Lover Who Rejected Her

QUICK LINKS