Chirag Paswan Slams Mahagathbandhan: Accuses Alliance of ‘Finding Fault with Every Issue’

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 : Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the Mahagathbandhan for regularly blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) and polling officials, claiming the Opposition would fare better if they engaged in more self-reflection rather than habitual blaming.

He contended that leaders of the Mahagathbandhan were busy finding faults in every facet of the Bihar elections, and that RJD and Congress leaders spend so much time blaming EVMs and election officials for their lack of performance that they fail to improve their own strategies. Paswan remarked that because of their propensity to point fingers, Mahagathbandhan leaders have lost time and time again.

If They Worked on Themselves, They Would Do Better

Paswan said that the Opposition would get more performance out of their members, and therefore perform better overall, if they spent some of the same energy and effort continually self-reflecting, instead of perpetually blaming the system. He concluded with a statement that personal attacks which cross a line will not be tolerated in Bihar, ultimately further damaging the credibility of the Mahagathbandhan leaders.

Paswan Calls Out ‘Provocative Politics’

The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader accused the Opposition of “provocative politics.”

He said that ‘Imagine [like Young people are saying]” in the context of comparing India’s situation to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka were irresponsible types of statements used to keep tensions high.

RJD Leader’s Warning Sparks Controversy

Earlier, RJD leader Sunil Singh issued a warning to election officials stating that would lead to what happened in “Nepal” if there was any attempt to manipulate the people’s mandate in Bihar (adding to the idea that they were trying to escalate tensions). He has also alleged many candidates were “forcibly defeated” in the 2020 Assembly elections and told party workers to be vigilant.

RJD Claims People May Take to Streets if Votes are Tampered

March 20 is the date for Bihar elections. Sunil Singh said that if there are events that are not reflective of the people’s wishes then there may be demonstrations. Party workers were warned to be careful and to vigilantly monitor that officials not make any action that could be perceived as an attack on the voters’ will, as the public would “not accept that.”



NDA Sweeps Bihar with a Strong Majority

The NDA registered a massive victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

BJP: 89 seats

JD(U): 85 seats

LJP (Ram Vilas): 19 seats

HAM (Secular): 5 seats

Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats

The ruling NDA secured 202 seats in the 243-member House — a three-fourths majority.

Mahagathbandhan Faces Heavy Defeat

The Opposition alliance, including RJD and Congress, faced major setbacks:

RJD: 25 seats

CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats

IIP: 1 seat

CPI(M): 1 seat

AIMIM won 5 seats, and BSP secured 1 seat.

Jan Suraaj, despite a large campaign led by Prashant Kishor, failed to open its account.

(inputs from ani)