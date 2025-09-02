EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission

New Delhi, Sept 2

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for holding electoral registrations in more than one constituency, in violation of election laws. The poll panel’s notice came hours after Khera, who is also the Congress media and publicity department chairman questioned the Commission to explain how one of his older registrations was still active even though he had applied for its deletion after changing his address in 2016.

According to the notice issued by the District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi, Khera is registered in the Electoral Roll of multiple constituencies. The notice was issued to Khera under the Representation of the People Act, asking him to respond to the charges by 11 am on September 8, failing which appropriate action may be initiated.

“It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency,” the office of the New Delhi ERO said in its notice. The notice stated that being registered in more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950. It further said, “You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act.”

Khera took to X to share the news of the notice issued to him by the poll panel. In a post, the Congress leader said, “The DEO_NDD has issued me a notice.

Yet another confirmation of how the ECI functions to support the ruling regime. While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members.”

Targeting the poll panel, Khera said, “Why did the ECI not issue a single notice to the 1,00,000 fake voters of Mahadevapura constituency, that were exposed by Rahul Gandhi?” “We will not stop exposing the EC’s wrongdoings in the Bihar SIR and other election processes,” he added.Earlier in the day, BJP IT cell Amit Malviya shared the two EPIC cards of Khera to target the Congress party for its opposition of the special intensive revision of the voter rolls.

This comes a day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said his party will soon come out with a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations about “vote chori” and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country afterwards.

