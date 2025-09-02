LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission

EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission

The Election Commission on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) has issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for holding electoral registrations in more than one constituency, in violation of election laws.

Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department (Photo Credit- x.com/Pawankhera)
Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department (Photo Credit- x.com/Pawankhera)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: September 2, 2025 22:01:29 IST

New Delhi, Sept 2

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for holding electoral registrations in more than one constituency, in violation of election laws. The poll panel’s notice came hours after Khera, who is also the Congress media and publicity department chairman questioned the Commission to explain how one of his older registrations was still active even though he had applied for its deletion after changing his address in 2016.

According to the notice issued by the District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi, Khera is registered in the Electoral Roll of multiple constituencies. The notice was issued to Khera under the Representation of the People Act, asking him to respond to the charges by 11 am on September 8, failing which appropriate action may be initiated.

“It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency,” the office of the New Delhi ERO said in its notice. The notice stated that being registered in more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950.  It further said, “You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act.”

Khera took to X to share the news of the notice issued to him by the poll panel. In a post, the Congress leader said, “The DEO_NDD has issued me a notice. 
Yet another confirmation of how the ECI functions to support the ruling regime. While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members.”

Targeting the poll panel, Khera said, “Why did the ECI not issue a single notice to the 1,00,000 fake voters of Mahadevapura constituency, that were exposed by Rahul Gandhi?” “We will not stop exposing the EC’s wrongdoings in the Bihar SIR and other election processes,” he added.Earlier in the day, BJP IT cell Amit Malviya shared the two EPIC cards of Khera to target the Congress party for its opposition of the special intensive revision of the voter rolls. 

This comes a day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said his party will soon come out with a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations about “vote chori” and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country afterwards.

Also read: Anurag Thakur Proved What We Said About Fake Voter, Even PM Modi Won With Booster Dose Of Fake Voters: Congress’ Pawan Khera

Tags: District Election Officeelection commissionhome-hero-pos-9Pawan Khera

RELATED News

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation
NDMC Takes Proactive Steps to Combat Monsoon Challenges and Modernize City Infrastructure

LATEST NEWS

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission

QUICK LINKS