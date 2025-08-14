LIVE TV
Home > India > Anurag Thakur Proved What We Said About Fake Voter, Even PM Modi Won With Booster Dose Of Fake Voters: Congress' Pawan Khera

Anurag Thakur Proved What We Said About Fake Voter, Even PM Modi Won With Booster Dose Of Fake Voters: Congress’ Pawan Khera

The Congress on Thursday dared the Election Commission to nullify the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alleging that it was “fought and won fraudulently” by the BJP with fake votes.

Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department. AICC (Photo Credit- @Pawankhera
Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department. AICC (Photo Credit- @Pawankhera

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 16:48:00 IST

New Delhi, Aug 14

The Congress on Thursday dared the Election Commission to nullify the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alleging that it was “fought and won fraudulently” by the BJP with fake votes. Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera addressed a press conference at the party’s old headquarters here and said, “Just few days ago on August 7, Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference through which he brought a political tremor in Ondia and whose ripple effects are still visible.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Khera, who is also a Congress Working Committee (CWC), party’s highest decision making body, member said, “For the six days, the BJp was clueless and didn’t know how to respond. But on August 13, Anurag Thakur addressed a press conference and alleged fake voters in six of the Lon Sabha seats. Thakur through his press conference proved what we have been alleging about fake voters.” Thus Thakur, “validated, with evidence, what Rahul Gandhi had said a week ago”, Khera alleged. 

“Shouldn’t the 2024 elections be cancelled? Nullify the Lok Sabha elections, which were fought on the basis of fake votes as proved by Thakur,” Khera said. He also pointed out that Thakur, in his press conference, had claimed there were bogus votes in six constituencies, including Amethi, Raebareli, Wayanad and Diamond Harbour—“thus deliberately or inadvertently admitting that fake voters did exist.” He also said that the way Thakur showed proof of the fake voter in his press conference are “evidence of crime”. 

He demanded that the Election Commission (EC) and Thakur also make public the electronic voter list data of Varanasi.  He said what took us six.months to analyze the voter rolls of Mahadevphra assembly seats, the BJP did it in six days. “Thus, it is clear that there is electronic digital voter rolls are available and the poll panel should share the same with the Congress,” he said. The Congress leader also stated “this proves the collusion between the EC and the BJP”. 

He said that while the Congress and other opposition parties were denied such data, “the BJP gets it very easily from the poll panel”. He also said that Thakur should also have revealed the voter data for Varanasi “where Prime Minister Modi won by a slim margin”. “Had Prime Minister Narendra Modi not got a ‘booster dose’ of fake votes, he would have lost,” he said. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister’s victory from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the Congress leader said, “We know the Prime Minister does not deserve to be where he is as, based on fake votes, he barely managed to win the Varanasi seat in 2024.” Khera also questioned the Commission’s selective action, and collusion between the BJP and the EC.

“While Rahul Gandhi was still addressing the press conference, the EC issued a notice asking him to file an affidavit about his revelations. Now 24 hours have already passed since Thakur made similar revelations, has the ECI issued him any such notice?” This comes after the EC has failed to demand evidence under oath from Thakur whose allegations of inaccurate voter lists are wider in scope than Rahul Gandhi’s. Khera also stressed that this was no longer just an opposition demand: “The slogan, ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor,’ is reverberating in the entire country and has become a mass movement now.”

Tags: 2024 Lok Sabha electionselection commission of indiaPawan Khera

