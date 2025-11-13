Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 Nov; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Close Contest

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 LIVE: With the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 quickly approaching, the political landscape has been established in Gopalganj and Kuchaikote constituencies with BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress and Jan Suraaj (Sanjha Morcha) all emerging as political parties hoping to win, while the voting count will be take place on 14 November 2025, and winners will be declared the same day. All voters throughout Bihar will be greatly interested to find out what party obtains the political keys of the Gopalganj and Kuchaikote .

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The vote counting of the Gopalganj and Kuchaikote Assembly elections will begin on 14 November 2025 under the supervision of the Elections Commission of India. Updates such as the: leading party in the counting process and results by each round, can be found live at eci.gov.in Everything will different methods of gathering the results, from live updates in person as well as maintaining online visibility from each party.

Gopalganj Election Result 2025 – Winner

Once the vote-counting is completed for Gopalganj on 14 November 2025, the candidate from the Gopalganj Assembly constituency will be a winner, the results will then identify whether it is the major parties: BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress and Jan Suaarj and to see whether it is a politically defined Assembly seat.

Kuchaikote Election Result 2025 – Winner

The winner of Kuchaikote Assembly constituency will be declared 14 November 2025 after counting takes place. The constituency has been an interesting battle among major political parties that have strong contenders. Please check back to see who has won the Kuchaikote Assembly constituency and by what margin.

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Gopalganj Constituency Contestants:

Subhash Singh (BJP)

Om Prakash Garg (INC)

Indira Yadav (BSP)

Anash Salam (AIMIM)

Brij Kishor Gupta (AAP)

Sahana Khatoon (SMP)

Md. Hayatullah (BINP)

Anup Kumar Shrivastava (IND)

Kuchaikote Constituency Contestants:

Hari Narayan Singh (INC)

Baliram Singh (BSP)

Vijay Kumar Choubey (JSP)

Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JD(U))

Braj Bihari Bhatt (JSJD)

Vishwakarma Sharma (JGJP)

Pankaj Pandey (IND)

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

Gopalganj in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, struggled between the BJP and RJD. Victorious, the BJP defeated RJD by a narrow margin.

Kuchaikote was a comfortable hold for JDU, they retained it by a comfortable margin. But in 2025, shifting political perspectives and new candidates made this a new contest.

Either the ruling alliance holds ground in 2025 or the opposition party makes strides in these Political constituencies.