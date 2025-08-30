LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar

The ECI stated that 25 claims have been filed for inclusion in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, however, 103 objections have been raised for exclusion. Find Out More Details.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 30, 2025 15:23:52 IST

Bihar Election 2025: The Election Commission of India on Saturday stated that 25 claims have been filed for inclusion in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, however, 103 objections have been raised for exclusion. 1,97,764 electors have filed individual claims till Aug 30. And 33, 731 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Sharing the daily bulletin, the ECI stated that it has received 13,33,793 Form 6s, which pertain to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age.

Over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties can file objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the poll body said.

BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public & Objections (Form 7) from the public & file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

The Opposition parties have repeatedly been criticising the Bihar SIR, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

Opposition Continues Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision in the Parliament during the Monsoon session. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on the 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Mr Gandhi has alleged the Election Commission of ‘Vote Theft’. However, the poll body rejected the allegations, saying that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. In such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the CEC further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency in which the complaint is being made. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Election Commission has published a list of the 65 lakh voters who were left out of the draft roll published on August 1.

What the Supreme Court has Directed Recently

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed excluded voters to apply for inclusion online in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The court said that they can apply on the basis of Aadhaar or any of the 11 prescribed documents.

ALSO READ: Hindu Population Falls to 15% in Sambhal After Communal Riots, Is It Really A National Red Flag?

Tags: Bihar ElectionsBihar SIRECIelection commissionSIR

