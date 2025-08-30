Hindu Population Falls to 15% in Sambhal After Communal Riots, Is It Really A National Red Flag?

The Hindu population has dropped to 15 per cent from 45 per cent in riot-hit Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh, a three-member panel appointed to investigate the Sambhal violence case, found the statistics. The report was submitted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It stated that during the time of independence, 55 per cent of the population was Muslim and 45 per cent Hindu in the Sambhal Nagar Palika area; however, in 2025, the Hindu population had decreased to 15 per cent, whereas the Muslim population had increased to 85 per cent.

The shocking demographic changes in the Sambhal area sparked a debate: Is it really a national red flag or just a local crisis?

What Are The Key Findings Od The Report?

The 450-page report not only gives details about the November 2024 Sambhal violence but also highlights the previous communal riots which occurred in the city.

The committee found a significant demographic shift – Hindus, who were 45 per cent of the municipal population in Sambhal in 1947, have reduced to 15 per cent in the area.

The committee found the reasons behind this decline in repeated instances of communal violence, political complexity and violence-induced exodus of the Hindu population.

The report, submitted to CM Yogi, noted 15 communal riots in the area. It also included the November 2024 violence. A total of 12 FIRs were registered, and 80 people were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at police from rooftops. According to the charge sheet, 159 people were accused in this case.

National Trends In Population

According to the 2011 census, the 1.21 billion population consists of 79.80% of Hindus and 14.09% of Muslims. The Hindu population has declined from 84.68% in 1950 to 78.06% in 2015, by 7.8%. However, during the same period, the Muslim share increased from 9.84% to 14.09%, an increase of 43.15%.

What Do RSS Leaders Take On Muslim Population Growth?

As per a report by the Wire, replying to a question that won’t this nation become an Islamic country if the growth rate of the Hindu population continues to lag the Muslim growth rate, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated Which law says that the population of Hindus should not rise? What is stopping them when the population of others is rising?

As per reports, the rate of growth of Muslims is 5.2 per cent and the Hindus is 2.1 per cent.

However, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently claimed that when the first Census was conducted in 1871-72, the population of Hindus in the country was 73 per cent while the Muslims were 21 per cent, the Times of India reported.

What’s Next?

Constituted on Nov 24, 2024, a three-member judicial commission stated that since Independence, the population of Hindus fell from 45% in 1947 to 15-20%, now due to targeted violence, political complicity and resulting exodus. The report sparked a provoking debate as several RSS leaders have been arguing for more children to be born to counter the Muslim population growth. It is in the grave of the future that the Uttar Pradesh Government would decide to go over the report.

