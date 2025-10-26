LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

JD(U) expels 11 members, including Shailesh Kumar, for anti-party activities ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. NDA and Mahagathbandhan gear up for November polls in a high-stakes political battle.

Bihar Elections (Image Credit- Mint)
Bihar Elections (Image Credit- Mint)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 26, 2025 10:34:50 IST

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

JD(U) Expels 11 Members Ahead of Bihar Elections

In a bold move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) has expelled 11 party members for “working against the party’s ideology.” Among those shown the door is Shailesh Kumar, a four-time MLA from Jamalpur and former Bihar Rural Works Department Minister. The expulsion also comes with a suspension from the party’s primary membership, sending a clear message about JD(U)’s no-nonsense stance on loyalty. Political watchers say this shake-up reflects the party’s determination to keep its ranks disciplined and united as the elections approach, ensuring that only committed members play a role in shaping Bihar’s political future.

“As per the direction, you are expelled from the party by suspending you from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for being involved in anti-party activities and working against the party’s ideology and organisational conduct in the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Elections 2025,” the statement issued by JD(U) state general secretary Chandan Kumar Singh read.

Other leaders who have been expelled for “anti-party activities” ahead of the impending polls include MLAs Shyam Bahadur Singh and Sudharshan Kumar, former MLAs Amar Kumar Singh and Ashma Parveen, and former MLCs Ranvijay Singh and Sanjay Prasad.

“The following members are hereby expelled due to their involvement in party-anti conduct and activities in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025. This order shall take effect immediately,” JD(U) posted on X.

Bihar Assembly Election Contestants

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are set to witness a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has announced that it will contest all 243 Assembly seats in the state.

Bihar Election Schedule

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Slams RJD Over Muslim Representation Ahead Of Bihar Polls

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 10:34 AM IST
