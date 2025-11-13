Lakhisarai Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha, Congress’ Amaresh Kumar Await Verdict As Bihar Election Counting Begins Tomorrow On November 14

Lakhisarai Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Lakhisarai constituency went to polls on November 6, 2025, during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections. Situated in Lakhisarai district, it is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in the state and forms part of the Munger parliamentary seat.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in Lakhisarai stood at 63.46 percent, slightly below the state’s overall turnout of 66.91 percent, which marked a record surge compared to previous elections.

This year’s contest has drawn major attention as BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and sitting MLA, aims for a fourth consecutive victory from this key seat.

Lakhisarai Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

Vijay Kumar Sinha, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has held the Lakhisarai seat since 2010, making it one of the party’s most reliable strongholds in central Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, he secured 74,212 votes (38.2%), defeating Amaresh Kumar of the Indian National Congress (INC), who garnered 63,729 votes (32.8%), with a margin of 10,483 votes.

In 2015, Sinha had won over Janata Dal (United)’s Ramanand Mandal by a margin of 6,556 votes, polling 75,901 votes (40.8%) against Mandal’s 69,345 votes (37.3%).

The 2025 election once again pits Sinha against Amaresh Kumar of the Congress, making it a repeat of the 2020 contest.

Lakhisarai Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The Lakhisarai seat has seen a multi-cornered contest this year, with key candidates representing major and regional parties. Below is the list of contenders for the Lakhisarai Assembly Elections 2025:

Party Candidate Name Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vijay Kumar Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) Amaresh Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Praval Kumar Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party Kusho Mahto Jan Suraaj Party Suraj Kumar

Lakhisarai Chunav Result – 2015 & 2020 Winners

The Lakhisarai constituency has witnessed tight electoral margins in the past decade, with BJP consistently maintaining its grip despite stiff competition.

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes) 2020 Vijay Kumar Sinha BJP Amaresh Kumar INC 10,483 2015 Vijay Kumar Sinha BJP Ramanand Mandal JD(U) 6,556 2010 Vijay Kumar Sinha BJP Fulaina Singh RJD 59,620

Lakhisarai Constituency Profile and Political History

Created as a separate constituency in 1977, Lakhisarai is one of the six assembly segments of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Over the years, the seat has witnessed 11 assembly elections, often swinging between regional and national parties.

While the BJP has won five times, the Janata Party and Janata Dal have secured two victories each. The Congress managed to win once in 1980, and the RJD broke BJP’s dominance briefly with a win in October 2005.

Lakhisarai Constituency Demographics and Voter Profile

The Lakhisarai constituency has a predominantly rural voter base, with 27.38 percent urban electorate. Approximately 15.82 percent of voters belong to the Scheduled Caste community, while Muslims constitute 4.2 percent of the population.

Also Read: Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results