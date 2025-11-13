LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Bihar braces for a decisive Friday as vote counting begins for the high-stakes 2025 Assembly Election. With a record 66.91% turnout, all eyes are on Nitish Kumar, the NDA’s projected Chief Ministerial face. As speculation grows over Nishant Kumar’s political debut, JD(U) leaders reaffirm Nitish’s unchallenged leadership.

Bihar Election 2025 vote counting begins Nov 14; NDA eyes victory as Nitish Kumar leads, speculation over Nishant Kumar’s debut. Photos: X.
Bihar Election 2025 vote counting begins Nov 14; NDA eyes victory as Nitish Kumar leads, speculation over Nishant Kumar’s debut. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 13, 2025 17:25:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

The counting for the Bihar elections will be held on Friday, November 14. The 2025 Bihar Assembly Election witnessed a record 66.91% turnout, and exit polls predicted a possible return of the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting counting will begin at 8:00 AM, with early trends expected by midday and a clear picture likely by evening. 

Nitish Kumar as NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly backed Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made similar statements, asserting that there was “no vacancy for the CM post” in Bihar, signaling that Kumar remains central to the NDA’s strategy.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP’s Bihar in-charge, reinforced the message earlier this week, stating, “There is no confusion about Nitish Kumar being the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA.”

Also Read: Bihar Election 2025: Will Schools Remain Open On November 14? Government Provides Big Update

Will Nishant Kumar Make His Political Debut?

As the NDA eyes another term, speculation continues over whether Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, will enter politics. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha addressed these questions, saying any such decision rests solely with the Chief Minister.

“This is a party formed by Nitish Kumar. After this election, whatever call he has to take on this issue, he can take that call… But this much is certain: if Nitish Kumar decides, then the entire party will accept it,” Jha said.

He added that if Nishant Kumar joins and contributes to the party, “the people of the party will like it.”

‘Nitish Kumar Always Calls the Shots’

Amid speculations about internal dynamics, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, in an interview with ANI, dismissed claims that Nitish Kumar operates under external influence.

“Nitish Kumar cannot be anyone’s mask. He can take suggestions from others, but he always calls the shots in everything… He is the longest-serving Chief Minister,” Jha asserted.

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s stance against dynastic politics, Jha noted that Nitish Kumar did not give election tickets to any family member.

“In Bihar, women and Gen-Z voters largely play a role in government formation. Gen-Z is against family politics. Nitish Kumar never gave tickets to his family… If he started distributing tickets in his family, then surely 25–30 people would become candidates,” he said.

Also Read: Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 5:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025bihar newsbiharelection-hero-3biharelectionnewsindia newsNitish Kumar

RELATED News

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Bihar Elections 2025: From Maharani To Rangbaaz, Watch These Gripping Political Dramas That Reflect Heartland’s Real-Life Drama

How Champa Biswas, Shilpi Jain Case Defined Bihar’s ‘Jungle Raj’

Bihar Election 2025: Will Schools Remain Open On November 14? Government Provides Big Update

Is Maithili Thakur Poised For Victory? Exit Polls Show Clear Win For The Young Singer, What Drove The Young Singer To Contest Elections

LATEST NEWS

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina? Bangladesh On Edge As Dhaka Tribunal To Deliver Verdict On November 17

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

Royale Marmo Galleria by Royale Impex

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

Red Fort Blast Shocking Twist, J&K Police Ask Interpol To Hunt Down Fugitive Kashmiri Doctor Dr Muzaffar, Likely Hiding In Afghanistan

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Punjab Attracts Investor Interest at Hyderabad Roadshow Ahead of Summit 2026

Shane Watson Makes IPL Comeback, Joins KKR As Assistant Coach: All You Need To Know

‘Ghar Jamai Bhi Ban Jaunga’: Maharashtra Farmer’s Son Makes Desperate Plea To Sharad Pawar To Help Him Find A Bride, Here’s What Happened Next

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results
Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results
Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results
Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Join Politics? Big Buzz Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

QUICK LINKS