Bihar Election 2025: Will Schools Remain Open On November 14? Government Provides Big Update

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be declared on Friday (November 14), with counting of votes beginning at 8 am. Ahead of the big day, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions on Friday to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process.

Apart from Bihar, a by-election was also held in Telangana’s Hyderabad district for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. Hyderabad Collector and District Magistrate Harichandan Dasari has announced that schools and colleges in the Jubilee Hills area will also remain closed on November 14, the day of counting.

The Bihar Assembly election results will decide the fate of 243 seats. Exit polls released earlier this week have predicted a clear win for the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Many surveys suggest that the alliance could even secure a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, preparations for vote counting have been completed. Security has been tightened at all strong rooms and counting centers across Bihar. According to the Election Department, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be brought to counting centers on time, and the process will begin as per the Election Commission’s schedule.

District election officers have been instructed to strictly follow the guidelines to ensure transparency and fairness during counting. With anticipation running high, all eyes will be on tomorrow’s results, which will decide Bihar’s political future.

ALSO READ: Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes