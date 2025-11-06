LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’

Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’

Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the Bihar government after RJD supporters allegedly attacked Deputy CM and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha’s convoy in Lakhisarai. He called it proof of “Gundaraj” in the state as police vowed strict action amid peaceful polling elsewhere.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (PHOTO: X)
Congress leader Pawan Khera (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 6, 2025 21:51:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’

Pawan Khera, the leader of the congress on Thursday, November 6, alleged that the so-called attack on the convoy of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate in the Lakhisarai constituency Vijay Kumar Sinha was a by-product of the so-called Gundaraj which prevailed in the State.

The Congress leader also claimed that the opposition will get the absolute majority and will compose the government in the State.
…We have been saying that Bihar has had gundaraj. They too had had to bear the brunt of gundaraj this day…We are making the government in Bihar with an overall majority…,” the Congress leader informed ANI.

In the meantime, the Bihar Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Munger range, Rakesh Kumar, on Thursday claimed that there will be a stern reprisal against those involved in the Lakhisarai incident where the RJD supporters of Khoriari village surrounded the vehicle of BJP Sinha and threw stones and slippers at the vehicle, shouting Murdabad.

He said that the voting in Munger,Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura is proceeding peacefully.

Addressing ANI, DIG Rakesh Kumar said, whoever is in charge of this incident, will be taken to task, regardless of who is the local candidate and who is the Deputy CM. There is an ongoing investigation. I have three areas under me; Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura. In all three regions, voting is being done in a peaceful manner. It has not stopped voting whatsoever in this area.
According to him, the car of the Deputy CM and BJP candidate of Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha was surrounded by the RJD supporters today, as they threw slippers, stones and shouted “Murdabad” at him, not allowing him to enter the village of Khoriari.

People attacked Sinha by throwing slippers and chanting Murdabad as his car was attacked.

Addressing ANI Sinha said, These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons do not permit me to go to the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win. They rejected my polling agent and failed to allow him to vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters surrounded his car and pelted stones and cow dung and shouted as he traveled to Khoriari village in his constituency where Sinha said Murdabad.

Shortly after the accident, the Deputy CM called the Superintendent of Police (SP) on phone.

Election Commission data at 8 pm showed that 60.41 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls occurred in Bihar. The percentage of the polling is greater as compared to the statewide voting percentage in the last three assembly polls.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ‘Ae Tiwari Aag Laga Denge,’ RJD Leader Bhai Virendra Threatens A Police Officer During Phase 1 Of Bihar Elections, Here’s What Happened Next

Bihar Election War Of Words: ‘Daaru Piye Hue’, ‘Chunav Haar Gaye’, Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

PM Modi to Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains on November 8: Check Routes, Timings & Key Features

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery 2025: Ticket Price, ₹12 Crore Prize, Draw Date, and How to Buy Tickets Online

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Shells Afghan Territory Near Spin Boldak, Taliban Says Civilians Targeted As Peace Talks Resume In Turkey

‘It Would Leave A Scar’: Erika Kirk Says She Would Never Watch Video Of Husband Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

What Is The Combined Net Worth Of Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna? Know All About Duo’s Lavish Lifestyle Including A Private Jet

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Secret Wedding Date Finally Revealed? Duo Might Fly To This Stunning Destination, Check Details Here!

‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’

Kerala Bus Horror: Man Tries To Slip Hand Inside Woman’s Top, Courageous Victim Confronts, Here’s What Happened Next

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

TV Couple Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Spark Divorce Rumours After 4 Years, Trouble In Paradise?

12th Edition of Surat International Textile Expo ‘SITEX 2025’ to be held in Surat in November 2025

Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’
Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’
Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’
Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’

QUICK LINKS