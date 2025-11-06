Pawan Khera Slams ‘Gundaraj’ After RJD Supporters Attack Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy: ‘We Are Forming Government In…’

Pawan Khera, the leader of the congress on Thursday, November 6, alleged that the so-called attack on the convoy of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate in the Lakhisarai constituency Vijay Kumar Sinha was a by-product of the so-called Gundaraj which prevailed in the State.

The Congress leader also claimed that the opposition will get the absolute majority and will compose the government in the State.

…We have been saying that Bihar has had gundaraj. They too had had to bear the brunt of gundaraj this day…We are making the government in Bihar with an overall majority…,” the Congress leader informed ANI.

In the meantime, the Bihar Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Munger range, Rakesh Kumar, on Thursday claimed that there will be a stern reprisal against those involved in the Lakhisarai incident where the RJD supporters of Khoriari village surrounded the vehicle of BJP Sinha and threw stones and slippers at the vehicle, shouting Murdabad.

He said that the voting in Munger,Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura is proceeding peacefully.

Addressing ANI, DIG Rakesh Kumar said, whoever is in charge of this incident, will be taken to task, regardless of who is the local candidate and who is the Deputy CM. There is an ongoing investigation. I have three areas under me; Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura. In all three regions, voting is being done in a peaceful manner. It has not stopped voting whatsoever in this area.

According to him, the car of the Deputy CM and BJP candidate of Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha was surrounded by the RJD supporters today, as they threw slippers, stones and shouted “Murdabad” at him, not allowing him to enter the village of Khoriari.

People attacked Sinha by throwing slippers and chanting Murdabad as his car was attacked.

Addressing ANI Sinha said, These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons do not permit me to go to the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win. They rejected my polling agent and failed to allow him to vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters surrounded his car and pelted stones and cow dung and shouted as he traveled to Khoriari village in his constituency where Sinha said Murdabad.

Shortly after the accident, the Deputy CM called the Superintendent of Police (SP) on phone.

Election Commission data at 8 pm showed that 60.41 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls occurred in Bihar. The percentage of the polling is greater as compared to the statewide voting percentage in the last three assembly polls.

(With agency inputs)

