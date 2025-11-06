JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

The election of Aditi Mishra of Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, was the winner of the race. Being an active activist of the All India Students’ Association and a member of the Left Unity panel, the victory of Aditi has been described as a continuity of the old-old progressive politics of JNU and the student movement towards equality and justice.

Who is Aditi Mishra?

The life of a student activist Aditi Mishra begins with the time when she enters the university in BHU as an undergraduate and she participates in the protests in September 2017, which compelled the administration to revoke the patriarchal curfew regulations on the women’s hostels.

In the latter years of her life, when she was at Pondicherry University, she was at the centre of fighting against the saffronisation of the university and spearheaded campaigns against the arbitrary increases in tuition fees.

She is also on the same side with the national anti-CAA demonstrations, leaving her mark as a voice of great authority in defending the rights and social justice of students.

Aditi, who is just in the process of doing her PhD in the Centre of Comparative Politics and Political Theory (CCPPT), School of International Studies (SIS), JNU, has been studying the issue of Gendered Violence and Women’s Resistance in Uttar Pradesh since 2012. She is a scholar who values gender justice and social empowerment.

The second participant is Aditi, the representative of the IC and a second-year PhD student, who strives to make the Internal Complaints Committee more responsible and inclusive. She does so to make the body gender-sensitive and representative of all identities.

The leadership of Aditi Mishra involves many years of grassroots activism, academic commitment, and the daily struggle against discrimination. Her win is also not solely a political one but rather a renewal of the same culture of debate, dissent and inclusivity inside JNU that has continued to influence student politics in India.

JNU Election Result 2025:

Aditi Mishra: 1,861 votes

K. Gopika: 2,966 votes

Sunil Yadav: 1,915 votes

Danish Ali: 1,991 votes

