LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > India > JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

Aditi Mishra from Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, won the 2025 JNU elections as a Left Unity and AISA candidate. A long-time activist, she has led movements for gender justice and social equality. Her victory marks a continuation of JNU’s progressive, inclusive, and dissent-driven political tradition.

JNUSU Election Result 2025 (PHOTO: Instagram)
JNUSU Election Result 2025 (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 6, 2025 21:03:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

The election of Aditi Mishra of Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, was the winner of the race. Being an active activist of the All India Students’ Association and a member of the Left Unity panel, the victory of Aditi has been described as a continuity of the old-old progressive politics of JNU and the student movement towards equality and justice.

Who is Aditi Mishra?

The life of a student activist Aditi Mishra begins with the time when she enters the university in BHU as an undergraduate and she participates in the protests in September 2017, which compelled the administration to revoke the patriarchal curfew regulations on the women’s hostels.

In the latter years of her life, when she was at Pondicherry University, she was at the centre of fighting against the saffronisation of the university and spearheaded campaigns against the arbitrary increases in tuition fees.

She is also on the same side with the national anti-CAA demonstrations, leaving her mark as a voice of great authority in defending the rights and social justice of students.

Aditi, who is just in the process of doing her PhD in the Centre of Comparative Politics and Political Theory (CCPPT), School of International Studies (SIS), JNU, has been studying the issue of Gendered Violence and Women’s Resistance in Uttar Pradesh since 2012. She is a scholar who values gender justice and social empowerment.

The second participant is Aditi, the representative of the IC and a second-year PhD student, who strives to make the Internal Complaints Committee more responsible and inclusive. She does so to make the body gender-sensitive and representative of all identities.

The leadership of Aditi Mishra involves many years of grassroots activism, academic commitment, and the daily struggle against discrimination. Her win is also not solely a political one but rather a renewal of the same culture of debate, dissent and inclusivity inside JNU that has continued to influence student politics in India.

JNU Election Result 2025:

Aditi Mishra: 1,861 votes

K. Gopika: 2,966 votes

Sunil Yadav: 1,915 votes

Danish Ali: 1,991 votes

ALSO READ: CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ‘Ae Tiwari Aag Laga Denge,’ RJD Leader Bhai Virendra Threatens A Police Officer During Phase 1 Of Bihar Elections, Here’s What Happened Next

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: abvpAditi Mishrahome-hero-pos-4JNU ELECTIONSJNUSU Election Result 2025

RELATED News

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ‘Ae Tiwari Aag Laga Denge,’ RJD Leader Bhai Virendra Threatens A Police Officer During Phase 1 Of Bihar Elections, Here’s What Happened Next

PM Modi to Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains on November 8: Check Routes, Timings & Key Features

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery 2025: Ticket Price, ₹12 Crore Prize, Draw Date, and How to Buy Tickets Online

Gruesome Murder In Delhi/NCR: Woman’s Decapitated, Naked Body Found Floating In Drain In Noida’s Posh Sector, Police Scans CCTV Footage

Bihar Elections 2025: Danapur Diara Voters Brave Rivers, Take Boats Amid 42% Statewide Turnout

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Shells Afghan Territory Near Spin Boldak, Taliban Says Civilians Targeted As Peace Talks Resume In Turkey

‘It Would Leave A Scar’: Erika Kirk Says She Would Never Watch Video Of Husband Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

What Is The Combined Net Worth Of Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna? Know All About Duo’s Lavish Lifestyle Including A Private Jet

Who Is Lina Khan? Pakistani-Origin Big Tech Critic Named Co-Chair Of Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Secret Wedding Date Finally Revealed? Duo Might Fly To This Stunning Destination, Check Details Here!

‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’

Kerala Bus Horror: Man Tries To Slip Hand Inside Woman’s Top, Courageous Victim Confronts, Here’s What Happened Next

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

Bihar Election War Of Words: ‘Daaru Piye Hue’, ‘Chunav Haar Gaye’, Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got
JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got
JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got
JNU Elections 2025 Result Revealed: Who is Aditi Mishra? Left Unity Candidate Elected As JNUSU President After A Close Contest With ABVP, Here’s How Many VOTES She Got

QUICK LINKS