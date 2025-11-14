LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results 'Shocking' Loss: 'Polls Were Unfair From The Start'

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

Rahul Gandhi called the Bihar election results “shocking,” alleging the polls were unfair from the start. He thanked voters who supported the Mahagathbandhan and said the INDIA alliance will analyse the defeat while continuing its fight to protect the Constitution and democracy.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar election loss (PHOTO: X)
Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar election loss (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 14, 2025 21:53:29 IST

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday commented that the results of the assembly election in Bihar were really shocking and that the Mahagathbandhan could not succeed in arresting a victory since even the polls were not fair since the very beginning.

But he also showed his deepest gratitude to those Bihari people who had voted the grand assembly election in support of the grand alliance. 

This is indeed unbelievable in Bihar. We would not be able to win an unfair election right at the start,” Gandhi wrote on X. This struggle is in defense of the Constitution and democracy. The INDIA alliance and the Congress Party will critically analyse this outcome and make their endeavours in preserving democracy even more fruitful.

मैं बिहार के उन करोड़ों मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, जिन्होंने महागठबंधन पर अपना विश्वास जताया।

बिहार का यह परिणाम वाकई चौंकाने वाला है। हम एक ऐसे चुनाव में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके, जो शुरू से ही निष्पक्ष नहीं था।

यह लड़ाई संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। कांग्रेस…

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:53 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results 'Shocking' Loss: 'Polls Were Unfair From The Start'

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’
Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’
Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’
Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

